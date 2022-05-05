The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats showed resilience and toughness as they overcame a multitude of errors to take the lead and held on for a 5-4 13th District victory over the Logan County Lady Cougars.
Both teams are 2-1 in 13th District play. Franklin-Simpson has won nine of their past 10 games, including eight in a row.
The Lady Cats trailed 2-0 but tied the game in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out RBI double by senior Lexi Holleman that scored senior Gracie Arnemann and eighth-grader Lilly Ferguson, courtesy runner for junior Hanna Arthur, that made the score 2-2.
“When I am at the plate, I’ve been more relaxed thanks to Coach Todd (Caudill),” Lexi Holleman said. “He has helped me with my confidence, to relax at the plate, breathe, stay calm and good things have happened.”
“Two out blast by ‘Super Lex’ to the gap was super huge,” Caudill said. “She had one like that the night before at East Robertson. Very happy for her success and happy for our team.”
Logan County regained the lead 3-2 in the top of the third, but Franklin-Simpson responded in the bottom of the fourth. With one out and the bases loaded, senior Haley Fowler delivered a two-run single that scored courtesy runner Ferguson and Holleman for a 4-3 advantage. Smith followed with an RBI single that scored freshman Haley Fowler, making the score 5-3.
The Lady Cougars scratched across another run in the top of the fifth to trail 5-4, but the Lady Cats buckled down as they withstood the scoring situations for the remainder of the game and held on for the 5-4 victory.
Winning pitcher Hanna Arthur threw a complete game. She allowed four runs on 11 hits, struck out five and walked one.
“At the beginning, I was struggling to keep the ball down, and that’s how they got most of their hits,” Arthur said. “Once Coach Todd got on me in the dugout and I was a little mad in the circle, I started throwing fine.”
“Felt like we were in a bind for the entire game. We didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning we would like to have,” Caudill said. “Got to tip our hat to Hanna for hanging in there, keeping the ball down and fielding some ground ball outs, and we made some plays when we had to.”
Kloie Smith had two hits. Haley Fowler and Lexi Holleman each drove in two runs. Lilly Ferguson scored two runs.
