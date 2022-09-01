The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats special teams play led to their demise as they were the victims of two enormous plays early in the game that allowed the Greenwood Gators to score 14 of their 21 points in the first quarter as the Gators defeated the Wildcats 36-13 on Aug. 26 at Greenwood High School.
It’s the Wildcats’ first loss at Greenwood since 2003, snapping their five-game road winning streak.
Greenwood took the opening kickoff and Tel Tel Long returned it 92 yards for a touchdown down the right sideline for a 7-0 lead.
The Gators executed an onside kick and recovered it at midfield. On the next play, Ryan Huff threw a 50-yard touchdown pass and run to Elmo Stewart. In a span of 22 seconds of game clock time, Greenwood led 14-0.
“We had a couple of new guys on special teams and it didn’t pan out well for us so we need to go back to the drawing board on that,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “There were some younger guys in there giving our older guys a break. I think the guys got shell-shocked. Very rough start from the beginning, but once we got our composure back, we were able to play a little bit, but it was very tough.”
Franklin-Simpson was forced to punt after managing one first down on their opening drive. Greenwood moved down the field 55 yards for another score by completing all three passes on the ensuing possession for 37 yards with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chase Johnson from Huff for a 21-0 lead.
A quick three plays and punt for the Wildcats on their next drive gave the Gators great field position. A 36-yard pass from Huff to Stewart led to Lofton Howard’s 4-yard touchdown run on the very first play of the second quarter for a 28-0 lead.
F-S moved the ball on their next two possessions, but they were stalled. Later in the quarter, it was Howard scoring his second touchdown of the game for Greenwood with a 47-yard catch and run from Huff. Howard converted the two-point conversion as well that gave them a 36-0 lead at halftime.
“We have some defensive backs out with some guys playing in spots that they normally don’t play in and it showed,” Chaney said. “We did a good job of controlling them in the run game but couldn’t do that very much in their passing game.”
In the third quarter, the Wildcats defense forced a turnover as Daniel Klingman recovered a fumble. On the next play, Blake McPherson ran down the right sideline for a 46-yard touchdown that made the score 36-6 as the extra point was mishandled.
In the fourth quarter, F-S forced a second turnover as Lane Alford recovered a fumble. Three plays later on the ensuing possession, Mathias Dickerson threw a 26-yard TD pass to Jalen Briscoe for their first passing and receiving touchdown of the season. Isaac Callis’ extra point made the final score 36-13.
“Greenwood is a good team and one of the better teams we will face,” Cheney said. “This one hurts for the guys and it’s supposed to. We’ll be OK getting back at it for next week against White House Heritage. We’ve got to have a good week of practice. Great to finally be at home with our fans seeing the kids and how hard they have been working.”
“From last week’s disappointment against Bardstown, we cleaned up a lot of mistakes,” Gators head coach William Howard said. “It was one of the fastest starts I’ve ever been a part of. Our execution on special teams got us going tonight.”
The Wildcats were outgained 230-203 in total yards of offense. F-S had 127 yards rushing. Blake McPherson had 55 yards rushing with a touchdown on six carries and Lane Alford had a 52-yard run at the end of the game.
Mathias Dickerson completed five of his six passes for 76 yards for a touchdown, and Jalen Briscoe had three receptions for 54 yards for a touchdown.
Ryan Huff completed seven of his eight passes for 196 yards for three touchdowns. Elmo Stewart had three receptions for 95 yards for a touchdown. Chase Johnson had two receptions for 38 yards for a touchdown and Lofton Howard had a 47-yard touchdown catch and run.
The Wildcats will have their first home game of the season against the White House Heritage (Tenn.) Patriots on Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet on network1sports.com.
