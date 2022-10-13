The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team won the 13th District Tournament last week at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
It’s the third district tournament in a row that the Wildcats have won but winning this one on their home field makes it even sweeter for this team.
“This is unbelievable,” Sam Mylor said. “I will never get to play on this field again, but to win three district championships in a row and the last one being on our field, that’s the way to end it. Double overtime for three in a row and I am so proud of Griff (Banton), Gabe (Jones) and Isxar (Lopez). I can’t quit smiling. This is the most fun I have ever had here.”
“We had two good matches but the championship match was a barn burner,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “Two good teams going at it with every match going extra time in overtime, penalty kicks and double overtime in this one. Proud of the fight in the team and having the resiliency to lose the lead late but fought back to win it.”
13th District Semifinal Wildcats 10, Cougars 0Franklin-Simpson hammered its way into the district championship match with a victory over the Logan County Cougars.
Connor Vincent, along with the Wildcats defense, recorded their 14th shutout of the season, the best in all of the state, and faced no shots on goal.
Griff Banton, who had an assist, led the team with four goals along with Oscar Lopez, who had a pair of assists, scoring three goals. Kody Alexander, Tyrus Barbee, who also had an assist, and Isaac Uhls each scored a goal. Gabe Jones also had three assists with Trevor Kindred having a pair of assists and Carter Bush with one.
13th District Championship Wildcats 2, Rebels 1 (2OT)Franklin-Simpson and Todd County Central needed more than 80 minutes of regulation time in their two regular season district matches, and the 13th District Tournament championship match would be the same in the culmination of this trilogy.
In the 88th minute of the championship match, Banton assisted Lopez’s shot past Rebels’ goalkeeper Jonah Rager for the district tournament championship.
“We knew the team that we were playing pretty well. We had the opportunity and we scored the goal,” Lopez said. “They made it a little rough on me but at the end of the day, you are just going to have to show them and show what you have. I had two players on me the whole game, but my footwork got me free and I shot it and scored. All credit goes to my dad (Oscar) for teaching me footwork. This is an amazing feeling right now. Scoring the goal to win a championship.”
“There was pressure in the overtime but excitement too as well. Pressure turned into excitement that turned into momentum,” Banton said. “Early in the game, I beat Oscar (Lopez) down the line and we could have had a goal a couple of times. So, tried again and this time Oscar was right there in the middle and he did the rest. The goals tonight were based on communication. Just knowing where your teammates are going to be and where they are at makes things a whole lot easier.”
In the first half, Banton dished out one of his two assists as his corner kick was placed perfectly for Jones for the header for the first goal of the match for a Franklin-Simpson 1-0 lead.
“Had to set the tone early,” Jones said. “Haven’t had a header for a goal all season. I wanted to get one at one point so why not tonight. Griff delivered a perfect ball. He saw me point up and we have a great connection to where he put it in a perfect spot for me to get it in the net.”
“The first goal came because we got the ball to the corner very quickly,” Banton said. “Gabe got my attention and pointed up and I just got it to him and he took care of the rest and got the job done. We practice our corner plays all the time.”
Late in the second half, a corner kick by Chris Salazar gave an opportunity for Zack Robinson’s header for Todd County Central that tied the match at 1-1, a goal that sent the match into overtime followed by double overtime for Banton’s assist to Lopez for the game and district championship winning goal.
“It’s never easy,” Vincent said. “Two of the best teams in this district and we are both competing for region. You have to come out and give it your all. The difference was tonight that we wanted it more. We’re a bunch of dawgs.”
Vincent had eight saves during the match.
Both teams qualified to play in the 4th Region Boys Soccer Tournament at Warren Central High School.
The Wildcats opened the tournament playing the Glasgow Scotties while the Rebels played the Russell County Lakers.
13th District All-Season Team(team was selected by the four boys district soccer coaches)
Gabe Jones, Franklin-Simpson
Oscar Lopez-Ruiz, Franklin-Simpson
Sam Mylor, Franklin-Simpson
Connor Vincent, Franklin-Simpson
Daniels Dawson, Logan County
Andrew Katz, Logan County
Dalton Gilbert, Russellville
Cameron Lewis, Russellville
Jeremiah Smith, Russellville
Nando Herrera, Todd County Central
Jonah Rager, Todd County Central
Zack Robinson, Todd County Central
Cam Wheelock, Todd County Central.
