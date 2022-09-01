The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team captured second place last Saturday in the Battle of the Barrens.
Franklin-Simson was in pool play to start with Butler County, Glasgow, LaRue County and Metcalfe County.
Their first two matches resulted in straight set losses to LaRue County (25-12 and 25-21) and Glasgow (25-16 and 25-14). Head coach Kevin Harrod sensed the team was off a bit resulting in errors in key areas and needed to address that immediately.
“I had to talk to them before our next match with Metcalfe County,” Harrod said. “I told them that I can feel the negativity and that has to stop. We must be positive with each other from here on out. Positive energy brings positive results.”
The talk worked because, according to Harrod, the team looked and played better for the remainder of the tournament. The Lady Cats defeated their next two pool play opponents: Metcalfe County (25-16, 15-25 and 21-8) and Butler County (27-26 and 25-11) to advance to the Silver Bracket semifinal round.
“We played much cleaner,” Harrod said. “Our serves were in and we played together more as a team. No negative energy. All positive and the results showed that being for one another produced positive results.”
The Lady Cats defeated Warren Central in straight sets (27-25 and 25-23) to the finals of the Silver Bracket, where they faced Monroe County but lost in straight sets (25-19 and 25-20) to finish as runner-up.
“Monroe County is a good team,” Harrod said. “We got behind seven early on and it is hard to come back when you are behind like that early. The second set, we were up seven but then we relaxed and they made a run to win it. We hung with all these teams. We just made some mental stuff we were doing that cost us some games.”
The team was excited when they received the trophy. They haven’t won a trophy since they were 13th District Tournament runner-up in 2017 and 2018 and a regular season trophy since 2003.
During the pool play matches, opposing teams got to choose the MVP from each team. Kerri Hastings was chosen as MVP by Glasgow and LaRue County teams. Metcalfe County chose Caydence Johnston in their match and Julai Warren was chosen in their match with Butler County.
“I was more than grateful to be chosen as the MVP twice,” Hastings said. “I work my absolute hardest to do my best for myself and the team. They all inspire me to do better and I want them to look up to me as one of their seniors. Saturday’s tournament was super exciting to play in and I wouldn’t want to play it with any other team. I’m so proud of every single one of us, and I can’t wait to have more wins together.”
“I was very surprised when Metcalfe County chose me with the MVP award but I was also excited. I had put in a lot of effort into the games yesterday, so it was thrilling to be recognized by other players,” Johnston said. “I feel like we performed extremely well. We worked really well together and improved our communication on the court. I am really proud of what our team did on Saturday, and I’m glad that we were able to bring home a trophy to represent the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats.”
“I thought getting an MVP award from Butler County was pretty cool. I felt like a bunch of my teammates could have received that award, but getting one for myself makes me think I did pretty well for myself,” Warren said. “I was very tired after playing six games. Some of the games we could have done better like the Glasgow and LaRue County games. We showed that we can play with anybody there.”
The Lady Cats will host the Hart County Lady Raiders at the F-S Gym in the opening round match of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Tournament on Thursday night at 6 p.m.
