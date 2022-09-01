Volleyball

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team finished as silver runner-up in the Battle of the Barrens Tournament last Saturday at Barren County High School.

 Submitted

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team captured second place last Saturday in the Battle of the Barrens.

Franklin-Simson was in pool play to start with Butler County, Glasgow, LaRue County and Metcalfe County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.