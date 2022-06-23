Franklin-Simpson High School hired a familiar face to take over the reins as the coach of the soccer program.
Mike Stovall, who was the inaugural coach of the Lady Cats’ JV program and stayed involved with both boys and girls soccer programs until 2012, returns to the program.
“I saw where the team needed a coach, and I have been thinking about it for a long time, of getting back into coaching soccer once again,” Stovall said. “I expressed my interest and I got the position and I am ready to get things started. Ready to learn about all my players and share with them my passion for the game of soccer.”
Stovall replaces Alissa Williams, who was the coach for three seasons with and won a 13th District Girls Soccer Tournament championship and a runner-up.
Samantha Duncan will be Stovall’s assistant coach and coach of the girls middle school program.
“I am jumping into this head first,” Samantha Duncan said. “My husband is a coach for the middle school boys program, and so I jumped in to do this. The middle school is the feeder program, so I am going to learn from both coach Stovall and my husband to build the girls to get them ready to play on the varsity level.”
Stovall inherits a young team that won one game last season.
“Personally, I am excited about having coach Stovall be the head coach,” sophomore Maddie Slate said. “I have been to a few of the conditioning practices with him. He knows what he is doing, and I really feel like that he will make us better and bring enthusiasm to the team.”
“I am excited to see how coach Stovall works with us,” junior Kristal Stewart said. “I talked to one of my teammates, Maddie (Slate), about him and she is very excited for him to coach the team. Her excitement has made me and others excited to play for him this season.”
Stovall looked at last season’s stats and admits that even though the schedule was difficult, things that stood out are to improve on the team’s defense and create more opportunities for more players to score more goals.
“I talked to coach Stovall about how we can score more goals and we’re going to try to get more people open so that we can make better passes to have better opportunities to score,” junior Kennedi Alexander said. “We also need to improve on communicating better with each other on both offense and defense and transitioning on the field.”
After the dead period, the team will have about three weeks before the season opening game on Aug. 8.
