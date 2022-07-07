The Franklin-Simpson 12 and under Little League All-Stars team made history in last week’s Little League All-Stars District Tournament at Jim Roberts Community Park.
The team finished 1-3 in pool play, but the victory was the first in seven years by the 12U All-Star team.
“It was good for the kids to come out with a winning and historic moment,” F-S coach Ryan Joiner said. “There has been a lot of talent that has played through our little league system, and with some of the players that played travel or different types of summer baseball, it is incredible but happy that they will have something to look back on together.”
The team’s pool play opponents consisted of Bowling Green East, Owensboro Southern, Warren County North and Warren County South.
Joiner said he felt that overall, it was a great week. He said the team got better with each game. He said he feels like his job is to get the 12 year olds prepared and ready for what they will see coming up next for them on the middle school level.
“Those teams, as I called it, are a head above us on fundamentals,” Joiner said. “We’re going to continue to teach the fundamentals and perfect it as much as they have. We played the Owensboro Southern team, which was the 11U state champions last year, and they got a taste of the bar they have to be at, and that’s where we want to be at.”
F-S 16 Warren County North 0 (3 innings)
The F-S All-Stars picked up their first win in district Little league tournament in seven years with a three-inning victory over Warren County North.
Tucker Zeman pitched all three innings for the win. He struck out the side in the first two innings. He added another strikeout in the third for his seventh strikeout.
“I didn’t realize that I struck out the side twice in a row in the first two innings,” he said. “Didn’t really throw a mix of any pitches today. I have been taught that if you throw hard strikes, it can set you up and get you pretty far. I felt in a groove after the first strikeout that I got and kept it going.”
“Catching for Tucker was an awesome experience,” Owen Lockley said. “He is probably the best pitcher on our team, and it was a blessing to not only catch for him but to be part of a team that won a game in seven years.”
“Tucker has dominated for us all year,” Joiner said. “He has earned that right to be the ace on the all-star team. His pitching and his fundamentals that he used were quite impressive in the three innings he threw.”
F-S scored six runs in the first two innings and four in the third, taking advantage of errors, walks and big hits for the win.
BG East 15 F-S 4 (5 innings)
F-S surrendered a two-run and a three-run home run in the top of the first as BG East went on for the five-inning victory.
Trailing 7-1 in the bottom of the second, F-S rallied as Landon McAvoy, Brooks Kirby and Corbyn Boards scored runs in the inning that cut their deficit down to 7-4. But BG East scored two runs in the top of the third and erupted for six more runs in the top of the fifth for the victory.
Warren County South 17 F-S 3 (5 innings)
F-S surrendered four runs in the top of the third and fourth innings and five runs in the top of the fifth in a loss to Warren County South.
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the first, Lockley’s double scored Hooper Stout and a RBI groundout by McAvoy scored Zeman that made the score 3-2. Zeman also scored a run in the bottom of the third for the team’s final run.
F-S 12U All-Stars
1 Whit Goodman, Lincoln
2 Adam Lamirande, FSMS
6 Wesley Kivett, Lincoln
7 Hunter Hays, Lincoln
8 Ridge Perry, Lincoln
11 Tucker Zeman, FSMS
13 Owen Lockley, Lincoln
17 Nash Bilyeu, Lincoln
22 Landon McAvoy, FSMS
25 Hooper Stout, Lincoln
34 Corbyn Barnes, Lincoln
35 Brooks Kirby, Lincoln
Coaches: Ryan Joiner, Jason Goodman, Brad Perry, Steven Kirby and Jim David Randolph.
