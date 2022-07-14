Reserved seating is now on sale online for Kentucky Downs’ seven-date run in early September that offers America’s most lucrative purses and the world’s richest maiden races for registered Kentucky-breds.
The one-of-a-kind FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs runs Sept. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 and 14 over the track’s 1 5/16-mile kidney-shaped turf course.
Advance purchase of reserved seating and dining in the Finish Line Pavilion are being sold only as tables of eight or groups of four at kentuckydowns.ticketspice.com/tickets. Individual tickets will be sold as availability permits on race day both online and at the track.
The open-air Finish Line Pavilion again has been expanded and this year will offer more amenities, with the ticket price including lunch buffet, afternoon snacks and open bar.
Ticket prices for groups of four range from $399 ($99.75/per person) on weekdays to $699 ($174.75/pp) on weekends and $799 ($199.75/pp) for Kentucky Downs’ signature Sept. 10 card. Tickets for groups of eight range from $699 ($87.38/pp) on weekdays to $1,249 ($156.13/pp) on weekends and $1,499 ($187.38/pp) on Sept. 10, when the track features five graded-stakes races.
Horsemen with runners in that day will receive VIP seating and meal.
“As fast as our meet goes, our tickets sell out almost as quickly,” said Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ vice president for racing. “We urge those wanting reserved seating and dining to go to our online box office as soon as possible to avoid being shut out. The good news is we do have a seventh day this year, including four weekend dates, that will allow more people to experience one of American racing’s great spectacles.”
Free general admission will again be at the top of the stretch in the grassy area in front of The Mint Gaming Hall. Tailgating also returns, with guests able to park in close proximity to the course for a spectacular view of the horses coming around the expansive far turn and into the stretch.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.