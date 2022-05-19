The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats honored their five seniors: Gracie Arnemann, Shelby Caudill, Haley Fowler, Lexi Holleman and Maggie McBrayer for Senior Night last Thursday at the F-S soccer and Softball Complex.
When the emotional event ended, the Lady Cats once again pulled off another epic comeback as they overcame adversity for a walk-off 8-7 victory over the Bowling Green Lady Purples.
“This is really amazing,” Holleman said. “This team has grown so much together throughout the season. It is amazing how close we have become. This was a special night for not only the seniors but for the entire team.”
“We talk at practice that there will be times when things don’t go our way and we accept that,” Lady Cats coach Todd Caudill said. “So we need to just keep playing softball and keep it simple by putting the screws to the ball and let it go. Proud of them because we battled back multiple times tonight. Super happy for the seniors. Great way to send them off, and that will be a memory that will never forget.”
Junior Hanna Arthur picked up the win. She pitched 5.2 innings, allowed four runs — three of which were earned — on six hits and struck out five.
The Lady Cats took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. With two outs and senior Lexi Holleman at second base, eighth-grader Kloie Smith drilled a two-run home run to left field.
Franklin-Simpson added a run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out and senior Shelby Caudill on first, Arthur reached base on a throwing error that scored Caudill that made the score 3-0.
The Lady Purples scored two runs in the top of the fifth and four runs in the top of the sixth for a 6-3 lead, but the Lady Cats rallied. With two outs and the bases loaded on a full count, Arnemann hit a bases-clearing triple that scored freshman Kaitlyn Woodall, courtesy runner for Arthur, Holleman and Utley that tied the game at 6-6.
“I was saying in my head that I did not want to strike out with this pitcher again,” Arnemann said. “I want to get my teammates in because they worked so hard to get on base, and I want to work even harder to bring them in, and that’s what I did. I focused on getting a big hit.”
Bowling Green scored a run in the top of the seventh that made the score 7-6, which paved the way for another Franklin-Simpson epic comeback in the bottom half of the inning. With one out and a 2-2 count, Caudill hit a deep solo home run to left center field that tied the game at 7-7.
“Whenever we got the third out in the top of the seventh, we had to go into the dugout with the confidence to know that we were going to win this game,” Shelby Caudill said. “We knew we were going to do it, and the team had a lot of confidence, so I had to have a little more confidence in myself. I couldn’t tell you where she threw the pitch but I got it out to tie the game.”
Arthur and Holleman followed with singles, and Utley, on an 1-2 count, hit the game-winning walk off double to left center field that scored eighth-grader Lilly Ferguson, pinch runner for Arthur, for the 8-7 victory.
“I cannot be more proud of Allie (Utley). She has really showed out this season,” Hakley Fowler said. “Even though she is a freshman, she has taken on such a big responsibility, and it showed tonight when she walked it off for us to get the win.”
“”What a game for us,” Maggie McBrayer said. ”That is twice that has happened, and there is no better way to win a game than with a walk off. That’s like ‘chef’s kiss love’ and I loved it.”
“Gracie was clutch with the bases loaded with her double that scored three runs,” Caudill said. “Very happy for Shelby (Caudill) to square one up. We know that she’s got that kind of power, and that should give her some confidence moving forward. I couldn’t have been more confident with Allie as a freshman coming to bat with a win on the line. You know when number 14 comes to the plate, you know good things are going to happen.”
Hanna Arthur and Utley each had three hits. Gracie Arnemann had three RBIs and Shelby Caudill and Lexi Holleman each scored three runs.
