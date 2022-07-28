The Duelers baseball team saw its season come to an end last week when it was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the Ohio Valley League playoffs.
Play-in gameDuelers 5, Chiefs 3
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 1:29 am
The Duelers baseball team saw its season come to an end last week when it was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the Ohio Valley League playoffs.
Play-in gameDuelers 5, Chiefs 3
The Duelers jumped out to a 5-0 lead by scoring one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and two in the fifth and sixth. But the Chiefs scored one run in the top of the seventh and two in the eighth as the Duelers held on for the victory to advance to the opening quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Bracken Rice was the winning pitcher. In relief of starting pitcher Reid Howard, he pitched three innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out three. Ethan Vandament picked up the save as he pitched the ninth inning and struck out two and walked a batter.
Daniel Courtney had two RBIs, Jonathon Evans had two hits and Curtis scored two runs.
Game 1
Rhythm 9, Duelers 0 (forfeiture)
Last Friday’s quarterfinal round playoff game between the Duelers and the South Division champions, the Full Count Rhythm, was forfeited due to the Duelers’ use of an ineligible player. The player was used in the game after not being reported to the umpire in chief as a member of the 27-man day roster.
The by-laws in Article 18 Section 5 Paragraph B of the Ohio Valley League says “any regular season or championship game which any player not previously registered with the league president or umpire in chief as an active player prior to the game and competes shall be forfeited by a score of 9-0 to the team against which the ineligible player shall be charged with the loss.”
The forfeiture for the Duelers is the second one from last week as they had to forfeit a game due to the use of an illegal player in their regular season finale against the Hoptown Hoppers.
Game 2
Rhythm 17, Duelers 6
Trailing 7-6 after four innings, the Duelers allowed three runs in the top of the sixth innings, five runs in the top of the eighth and two in the top of the ninth to lose 17-6 to Full Count last Saturday at South Warren High School.
With the loss, the Duelers were swept 2-0 by the Rhythm and eliminated from the playoffs.
In relief of starting pitcher Nate Cunningham, Jonathon Burns suffered the loss. He pitched four innings allowing five runs, three of them earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking two batters.
Matt Jenkinson, who hit a home run, had three RBIs. Mark Castle had two hits and along with Curtis scored two runs.
The Duelers ended their season with an overall record of 20-22.
