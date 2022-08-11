The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team competed in the Greenwood Gators Invitational Golf Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club last Monday morning.

The tournament was a last minute addition for head coach Alec Silchuk, and for his team, it was the first time playing the 6,729 yard course — home of the KHSAA Boys and Girls State Golf Tournaments in October.

