The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team competed in the Greenwood Gators Invitational Golf Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club last Monday morning.
The tournament was a last minute addition for head coach Alec Silchuk, and for his team, it was the first time playing the 6,729 yard course — home of the KHSAA Boys and Girls State Golf Tournaments in October.
The team’s score was 386, with freshman Will Speed leading the Wildcats with a 95. Freshmen Dylan Fiveash and Dai’Shaun Flippin each shot 96.
“Finding the fairways was hard,” Will Speed said. “The rough was super hard to get out of because it was really thick. I tried to get in a groove on my first nine holes. My putting was decent but again, the fairways were tough. After that, I started playing much better. This course is so tough.”
“It was a difficult course to figure out and that was because of the greens,” Dylan Fiveash said. “I didn’t hit one fairway on my first nine holes. I’m used to playing at Kenny’s and finding fairways are tough there. Have to hit it straight to get on there and I stunk at that today.”
Other scores include junior Alan Johnson, who shot 99, and eighth-grader Hunter Speed, who had a 101.
Junior Payton Brown played as an individual as he carded a 105.
The Wildcats will compete in match play against the Todd County Central Rebels on Aug. 23 and the Warren East Raiders on Aug. 25 before hosting the Wildcats Shootout on Aug. 27 at Franklin Country Club.
Lady CatsFranklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team had three of their players compete individually at the Greenwood Lady Gators Invitational Golf Tournament last Monday afternoon.
Senior Conleigh Wilson recorded her second top 20 finish of the season as she finished 19th overall with a score of 85. Starting from the 14th Hole, she shot a 39 on the front before carding a 46 on her final nine.
“I started off pretty bad and had one bad hole that killed my score, but I was able to pull it together and make some pars,” Wilson said. “I’m going through some swing challenges, so hopefully with some more practice will get me ready for the 2-A state qualifying tournament.”
Freshman Chloe Chaney fired a 106 with sophomore Meryn McBrayer shooting a score of 112.
The Lady Cats will compete in match play against the Warren East Raiders on Aug. 25 before hosting the Wildcats Shootout on Aug. 27 at Franklin Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.