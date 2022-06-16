Franklin-Simpson High School baseball players Dalton Fiveash and Cole Wix on May 13 signed letters of intent to play college baseball.
Fiveash signed to play at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ind., and Wix signed to play at Millsaps University in Jackson, Miss. Both players exercised their use of an extra year of school that paid off, earning a collegiate baseball scholarship.
Wabash Valley College was founded independently in 1960 by the local community school district. In 1969, it joined with Olney Central College to create a two college district, a relationship that was expanded in May of that year with the addition of Lincoln Trail College. In October 1969, a $5.9 million bond issue was approved to finance the construction of permanent campuses for each of the three colleges. In 1978, Illinois Eastern Community College became a four-college district with the addition of Frontier Community College.
“They were the one school that showed the most interest in me,” Fiveash said. “From the moment I went down to visit the campus, I fell in love with the place. It’s a baseball school. There’s not really much there to do, so that is what’s best for me. I need to stay focused on why I am there.
“The coaches were very friendly, and I have not met any players, but I know a few of them from the camps I have attended. They told me that they needed a good left-handed hitter and I feel like I will fill that spot. Once I put on some more muscle and weight, I have a real good chance to start. I’m willing to play anywhere they need me to.”
Millsaps was founded in 1889-1890 by a Confederate veteran, Major Reuben Webster Millsaps, who donated the land for the college and $50,000. Dr. William Belton Murrah was the college’s first president, and Bishop Charles Betts Galloway of the Methodist Episcopal Church South organized the college’s early fund-raising efforts. Both men were honored with halls named in their honor. Major Millsaps and his wife are interred in a tomb near the center of campus. The current United Methodist Church continues to have affiliations with the college.
“I absolutely love the campus,” Wix said. “Obviously, it felt like a great fit for me. They upgraded their baseball facility and I met the head coach, Jim Page, who has been there for 34 years, and a lot of the players. Very nice and good to me. I felt like I was at home.
“I definitely feel like I will get some playing time. I will work hard as I can as I can play first and third but expecting some kind of playing time. I am ready to work for it.”
In 30 games this season, Fiveash hit .494 on 40 hits: 18 singles, 11 doubles, four triples and seven home runs in 81 at-bats. He scored 39 runs and drove in 36. He walked 21 times and stole 12 bases in 12 attempts.
In 11 games this season, starting 10 of those, Fiveash threw 57.2 innings. He allowed 26 runs, 15 of which were earned, on 50 hits with 95 strikeouts and seven walks for an earned run average of 1.82. He won four games and also had a save.
In 35 games this season, Wix hit .340 on 35 hits: 26 singles, eight doubles and a triple in 103 at-bats. He scored 24 runs and drove in 16. He walked 24 times and had a stolen base.
In eight games as a starting pitcher this season, Wix threw 43 innings. He allowed 22 runs, 18 of which were earned, on 40 hits with 49 strikeouts and 12 walks for an earned-run average of 2.93. He won two games.
“I would like to say thank you to them for coming back for an extra year to play baseball. I also want to thank their parents because I never had to get on them on how to act in school, how to treat people and their work on the field. I never had to question what I would get out of both of them,” Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. “They both are great competitors. They both demand a lot out of each other, themselves and exceed their expectations. To get to the next level, you have to have high expectations. I am proud of both of them and I can’t wait to see what they do at the next level.”
Fiveash and Wix were part of a Wildcats team that was the Class 2-A Region 2 champion and semifinalist in the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament. They were the regular season 13th District Champions and 13th District Tournament runner-ups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.