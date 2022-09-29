The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team defeated the Logan County Cougars 10-0 in their final 13th District regular-season match at Logan County High School.
“Great effort tonight,” coach Justin Dyer said. “Lots of ball movement out there. Got to be able to work on some things to get us ready to close the season this week heading into the district tournament.”
Oscar Lopez led the team with a first half hat trick that included making a Cougars’ defender crumble to his knees while scoring a goal over him. Lopez scored four goals overall with an assist.
“That’s what happens when you trash talk on the field. Logan County was talking and we went out there and just showed it,” Lopez said. “I work constantly on footwork and practice a lot, whether it is with the team or my dad or even by myself. I’m just a freshman but I hope with each year, I will get better at that and all parts of the game.”
Griff Banton also scored a hat trick in the first half. Gabe Jones scored a goal and had three assists, along with goals by Kaden Goodwin, who made a Cougars’ defender freeze with a spectacular move to score, and Trevor Kindred.
“I really don’t know what I did or how I was able to freeze the defender up. I just got a good touch and put the ball in the other corner of the net,” Goodwin said. “Coach said tonight that when you are on the field, just do it and don’t think about it. Guess tonight, it paid off for my goal.”
Preston Davis had two assists, and John Adams and Ariel Molina Jr. each had one.
