Boys soccer

The Wildcats’ Gabe Jones looks to make a move with the ball past Logan County’s fullback during the first half of their 13th District match Sept. 20 at Logan County High School.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team defeated the Logan County Cougars 10-0 in their final 13th District regular-season match at Logan County High School.

“Great effort tonight,” coach Justin Dyer said. “Lots of ball movement out there. Got to be able to work on some things to get us ready to close the season this week heading into the district tournament.”

