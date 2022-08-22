The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished fourth in Saturday’s Kentucky Invitational at Lakewood Country Club in Russell Springs.
Senior Conleigh Wilson shot 3-over par with her personal-best score of 74.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished fourth in Saturday’s Kentucky Invitational at Lakewood Country Club in Russell Springs.
Senior Conleigh Wilson shot 3-over par with her personal-best score of 74.
“The last few tournaments, I’ve just been really comfortable with my swing and have been able to trust it,” she said. “I was hitting drives straight and hitting greens in regulation. Coach Sarah (Dinwiddie) helped me out on a few shots and gave me some good advice that helped, too.”
Freshman Chloe Chaney shot 95, and sophomores Meryn McBrayer had a 102 and Morgan Hunter rounding out the scorecard with a 103.
“It was a great day,” Dinwiddie said. “It was a new course for everyone except for Conleigh, and it had some challenging holes. They are all making improvements and the work they are putting in is starting to show with cutting strokes. I’m excited for Conleigh shooting her personal best with a three-over par score of 74. All of the girls finished the day happy, and that’s always a good mindset to be in for heading into the next tournament.”
This Saturday, both Lady Cats and Wildcats golf teams host the Wildcat Shootout at Franklin Country Club. The boys’ portion of the tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. and will also serve as the Class 2-A State Golf Tournament qualifier, where the highest finishing Class 2-A team and two players that are not on the winning team will qualify for the Class 2-A Boys State Golf Tournament.
“It is going to be tough to qualify as a team again like we did last year,” Wildcats coach Alec Silchuk said. “Allen County-Scottsville is the team to beat among the 2-A teams. The only chance we have is if all the guys are on their ‘A’ games. If we can’t go as a team, maybe we can get one of the guys to qualify individually.”
The girls’ portion of the tournament is scheduled to tee off with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
“All this week, we will be working on the range and our short game, finding ways to cut some more strokes,” Dinwiddie said. “I know we are all excited to get back to our home course on Saturday, and it’s going to be a great tournament with a lot of good teams coming to town.”
“Our team knows the course and how to play it,” Wilson said. “We could use a practice round so that we can get the yardages for each hole to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.