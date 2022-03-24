The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats wrapped up their opening week of the season by splitting a pair of games with two teams from the 14th District: the Greenwood Gators and the Bowling Green Purples.
Wildcats 9, Gators 8
Franklin-Simpson scored five runs in the late innings to hold on for the one-run victory over the Gators last Thursday night at Greenwood.
For the second game in a row, sophomore Brevin Scott was the winning pitcher. In relief, he pitched 1.2 innings and allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts and four walks.
“A win is a win, and you want to win but that was not very good baseball,” Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. “Situations where we are walking guys where we just need a ground ball to get out of it, and we got to do a better job of reading balls in the outfield and getting thrown out. It’s the second game of the year, and finding ways to win is a good thing.”
“Us being clutch and resilient is part of team baseball,” senior Cole Wix said. “Everybody was getting on and we did our jobs, but give credit to Greenwood for playing a good game, but we should have gotten out of here better than the way we did.”
The Wildcats scored in the top of the third as senior Luke Richardson’s RBI groundout scored returning senior Dalton Fiveash from third for an early 1-0 lead.
Greenwood scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead, but Franklin-Simpson answered with three runs in the top of the fifth. Richardson hit a one-out, two-run triple that scored seniors Ben Banton and Fiveash for a 3-2 lead. Then with two outs, Richardson scored from third on a passed ball that made it 4-2.
The Gators tied it in the bottom of the fifth, but the Wildcats regained the lead in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Wix hit a two-run single that scored Scott and Banton for a 6-4 lead. After a walk loaded the bases, senior Justin Jones hit a sacrifice fly that scored Fiveash, making the score 7-4. With two outs, junior Connor Vincent delivered an RBI single that scored junior Sam Mylor, courtesy runner for Wix, that made the score 8-4.
Greenwood rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Franklin-Simpson added another run in the top of the seventh. With one out, Banton hit an RBI single that scored senior Chase Wilson for a 9-7 lead.
The Gators rallied for another run in the bottom of the inning, but Scott was able to pitch his way out of the situation by getting two strikeouts, including one with runners at second and third that ended the game.
“We started off slow, and we could have played a lot better, but we weren’t playing to our potential,” Luke Richardson said. “But when it mattered, we put some hits together when we needed it. Overall, we gotta play better.”
“The biggest thing is that when we were down, we battled at the plate and put the ball in play. We got some big hits together like Cole, Luke and Connor. Plus, Chase and Dalton are swinging it well. I like my lineup and that is a plus. We got to throw the ball better. It was a tight strike zone behind the plate tonight, but make them swing the bat. I’d rather us lose to a team that is bashing the ball than to give up walks. A win is a win, and that is a good thing, and now get ready for the next one.”
Purples 13, Wildcats 3
Franklin-Simpson led early but a litany of errors led to their undoing as Bowling Green scored at least a run from the second to the seventh inning, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season last Saturday at Greg Shelton Field.
Luke Richardson was the losing pitcher. He threw four innings and allowed five runs, only one of which was earned, on two hits while striking out four with three walks.
The Wildcats scored in the bottom of the first. Banton led off with a single, followed by a walk to Fiveash and another single by Wix that loaded the bases. Richardson drew an RBI bases loaded walk that scored Banton for a 1-0 lead.
A couple of two-out errors led to two runs scored in the second and one run in the third by Bowling Green for a 3-1 lead.
The Wildcats cut their deficit to one in the bottom of the third. With one out, they executed a double steal as Hayden Satterly stole second and Fiveash stole home that made the score 3-2.
With runners at second and third, the Purples scored two runs in the fourth on a wild pitch and an error for a 5-2 lead. They added an one-out RBI single in the fifth and a two-run double and an RBI single in the sixth that made the score 9-2. With bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Bowling Green scored on back-to-back one-out, two-run doubles, making the score 13-2.
In the bottom of the seventh, Wilson reached second on a throwing error and advanced to third on a ground out. He scored on a passed ball that made the final score 13-3.
