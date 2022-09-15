The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team split a pair of road matches last week as they picked up another 13th District win, setting them up with a showdown with the Todd County Central Rebels for the regular season district championship.
13th District Wildcats 7, Panthers 0Franklin-Simpson picked up their fourth district win of the season as they shut out Russellville last Tuesday night at Russellville.
“I thought we were able to control the pace of the game with our ball movement and overall intensity on both attack and defense,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. ”Really happy with the effort and the attitude of the team.”
The Wildcats got a pair of goals from Griff Banton, Gabe Jones, who had an assist, and Oscar Lopez, who had two assists, with one from Tyrus Barbee, who also had two assists. Kaden Goodwin also had an assist.
Connor Vincent saved all three shots on goal he faced for the team’s eighth shutout of the season.
Eagles 2, Wildcats 0Franklin-Simpson suffered a 2-0 loss at the Ohio County Eagles last Thursday night.
“I thought we competed well with them,” Dyer said. “We were missing one of our center backs. (Sam Mylor) didn’t play, and I thought players stepped up and did the job asked of them. We had some chances to score, but we have to work at creating more and better chances in order to capitalize on being in good positions. Overall, pleased will the soccer we played over the course of the two games.”
Vincent stopped eight of the 10 shots on goal he faced. Ohio County got a goal from Christian Byrd along with an assist and goal from Angel Sandria.
