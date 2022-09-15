The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team split a pair of road matches last week as they picked up another 13th District win, setting them up with a showdown with the Todd County Central Rebels for the regular season district championship.

13th District Wildcats 7, Panthers 0Franklin-Simpson picked up their fourth district win of the season as they shut out Russellville last Tuesday night at Russellville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.