With the end of the regular season looming, this week of Duelers baseball did not help their cause of securing a spot in the upcoming Ohio Valley League playoffs.
The Duelers, 18-13 overall, trail the Full Count Rhythm by three and a half games. They went winless last week, which put their backs against the wall needing to probably win every game this week to have a high seed for the OVL playoffs.
Stallions 11, Duelers 6
The Duelers, who led 4-3, gave up six runs in the seventh and two in the eighth innings to lose at the Muhlenberg County Stallions last Tuesday.
Gage Hoffman took the loss in relief. He pitched one inning and allowed six runs and five hits.
Jonathan Evans, who scored two runs, and Sam Slaughter each had two hits. Rashard Grace, Matthew Jenkinson and Rashad Robinson each drove in a run.
Rhythm 19, Duelers 4
With an opportunity to gain some ground on the Full Count Rhythm last Wednesday night at South Warren High School, the Duelers surrendered eight runs in the first and then book-ended the game by allowing 10 runs in the seventh for the seven-inning loss to Full Count.
Starting pitcher Reid Howard suffered the loss. He pitched 0.1 innings and allowed eight runs on six hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Jackson Norris and Robinson each had two hits. Nathaniel Lai hit a home run and drove in two. Evans, Lai, Jackson Musrock and Robinson each scored a run.
Miners 11, Duelers 10
After a day off, the Duelers traveled to Madisonville and built an 8-0 lead until the Miners scored seven runs in the seventh. Trailing 10-7, the Miners scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth for the walk-off victory.
In relief, Jacob Lassiat took the loss. He pitched 2.1 innings and gave up four runs.
Evans had three runs and four hits and Mark Castle had three RBIs.
Railroaders 8, Duelers 1
Fulton scored two runs in the top of the first and held the Duelers to five hits for the victory at South Warren High School.
Starting pitcher Jacob Herrnandez suffered the loss. He gave up three runs, two of which were earned, and allowed three hits and walked six.
Slaughter scored the team’s only run.
In the final week of the season, the Duelers will have games to play every day. On Wednesday, they will play at the Fulton Railroaders at 7:05 p.m. with back-to-back games at the Paducah Chiefs on Thursday and Friday nights at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, they will play at the Madisonville Miners at 6:30 p.m. and at the Full Count Rhythm on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. They will play their regular season home finale next Monday at South Warren High School against the Hoptown Hoppers at 7:05 p.m. and close out the regular season at Fulton next Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
