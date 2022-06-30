The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats basketball team took part in summer day camps at Portland (Tenn.) High School for one game and two games against Clay County (Tenn.) and South Warren at South Warren High School.
Some of the players were at football summer workouts and couldn’t be there, but Wildcats coach Dee Spencer was pleased to get most everyone together for some basketball.
“The two camps were all right,” Spencer said. “We’re just trying to figure out what roles everyone will play this season. So we will see what happens, but I know that we have a lot of work to do. We need to get in the gym and dedicate ourselves to working hard.”
Franklin-Simpson lost its leading scorer from last season, Andreyas Miller, so they will need everyone to step up and provide more scoring this season. The addition of Demarcus Hogan, returning from a one year sabbatical, should help.
“We’re excited to have Demarcus back,” Spencer said. “We gotta get him in more shape. But he will fit in just fine. He’s excited to be back and play with his teammates.”
After the “dead period,” Spencer said he will check in on the guys from time to time about their individual workouts. He hopes the guys will work hard on their own and can’t wait to get most of them back together to start practice in October and the whole team should be together after football season.
