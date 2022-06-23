Coming off a homestand of four wins in five games, the Franklin Duelers baseball team won four of their six games this past week.
The Duelers are 10-5 overall and one game away from the Full Count Rhythm for first place in the Ohio Valley League.
Duelers 10 Railroaders 4
Franklin scored seven runs in the first four innings that led them to a victory over Fulton.
Jacob Hernandez earned the win. He pitched five innings, allowed two runs on two hits, struck out six and walked two.
Sam Slaughter had four RBIs. Jackson Musrock had three hits and Tre’en Dorsett, Matthew Jenkinson and Slaughter each scored twice.
Duelers 12 Miners 4
Trailing Madisonville 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Franklin scored seven runs to take the lead and rolled over the Miners.
Reid Howard picked up the victory. He pitched five innings, allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Kelvin Reese had four RBIs. Musrock and Reese homered, Jay Curtis scored two runs and had two hits, as did Bryce Cape, Rashard Grace and Jared Grenz.
Duelers 6 Chiefs 1
Franklin shut out Paducah for the first seven innings and used nine hits to defeat the Chiefs at South Warren.
The winning pitcher was Joel Martinez three five scoreless innings for the win.
Johnathon Evans hit a home run and scored three runs. Evans and Jackson Norris each had two RBIs. Slaughter also had two hits.
Bombers 6 Duelers 2
Dubois County scored four runs in the bottom of the second and snapped Franklin’s three-game winning streak.
Steven Oates suffered the loss. He pitched two innings and allowed four runs on two hits.
Matt Jenkinson had three hits with an RBI.
Hoppers 12 Duelers 2
Trailing 3-1, Franklin gave up a combined eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings in a home loss to Hoptown.
Ethan Vandement took the loss in relief. He threw three innings and allowed two runs — one earned — on one hit with three strikeouts and a walk.
Norris had two of the team’s seven hits. Musrock drove in the team’s only run.
Duelers 8 Stallions 4
Franklin scored four runs in the bottom of the first that led them to double up Muhlenberg County this past Monday night at South Warren.
Hernandez pitched five innings and allowed one run for the win. He struck out five.
Seven players each had an RBI. Rashard Grace had three hits and Rashad Robinson scored twice.
The Duelers will host the Paducah Chiefs on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. and will be at the Hoptown Hoppers on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., they will be in a showcase game with the Owensboro River Dawgs at the Bowling Green Ball Park. The Duelers will be at the Chiefs on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will host the Dubois County Bombers on Monday at 7:05 p.m.
With the exception of the showcase game, all Duelers home games are played at South Warren.
