The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball and Lady Cats softball teams took part in the annual Paul Gray Prep Sports Media Day last week at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Bowling Green.
Lady Cats seniors, along with head coach Todd Caudill, Wildcat seniors Ben Banton and Luke Richardson and assistant coach Colton Hurt took part in answering questions from the media.
“This is a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun coming here to hang out with my players and the media,” Lady Cats head coach Todd Caudill said. “We had a good time, and it is fun every day with the girls, whether it’s playing games or at practice, they are a fun group to be around.”
“Talking to the media as the first one I got to do as a coach is always fun,” Wildcats’ assistant coach Colton Hurt said. “It makes you feel a little different because it’s not something everyone gets to do. Ben (Banton) and Luke (Richardson) are a bunch of “goobers,” but hanging out with them is always a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.