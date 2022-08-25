The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats boys soccer team earned two wins and advanced to play in the Section 2 championship match of the qualifying round of the Class 2-A Boys State Soccer Tournament.

They will host the Warren Central Dragons at the F-S soccer and Softball Complex, with the winner representing Section 2 in the state tournament. The match is scheduled for Wednesday with game time to be determined soon.

