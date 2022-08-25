The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats boys soccer team earned two wins and advanced to play in the Section 2 championship match of the qualifying round of the Class 2-A Boys State Soccer Tournament.
They will host the Warren Central Dragons at the F-S soccer and Softball Complex, with the winner representing Section 2 in the state tournament. The match is scheduled for Wednesday with game time to be determined soon.
Section 2 Quarterfinal Wildcats 5, Warren East 0Franklin-Simpson opened play in the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Boys Soccer Tournament with a road win over the Warren East Raiders on the “blue smurf turf” at Warren East High School.
The Wildcats scored early in the first half as freshman Griff Banton set up the score with a fantastic assist to senior Andrew Hays for his first career varsity goal.
“We handled playing on the turf pretty well,” Griff Banton said. “It’s not too long, a little wide but is a football field. We had good spacing and we were communicating more because of that. Rough start in the first half but we picked it up in the second.”
“It was exhilarating to get the first goal of the game and in varsity,” Hays said. “I saw Griff (Banton) coming down the side, and he played it across and I was right there and was ready to put it in the net.”
Freshman Oscar Lopez scored an unassisted goal and then gave an assist for the goal scored by Banton. In the second half, senior Gabe Jones placed one in the back of the net with an assist from junior Kody Alexander and Lopez added his second goal of the match with another assist from Banton for the victory.
“Throughout the game, we were able to string passes together, sometimes as many as 20-30 at a time,” said coach Justin Dyer. “I think that helped the defense keep their legs under them and see out the game.”
Wildcats senior goalkeeper Connor Vincent saved three shots as the defense made getting shots on goal difficult.
“We pride ourselves in being solid defensively and making life as difficult as possible for the opposing attack,” Dyer said. “Tonight, I thought we did a great job of absorbing pressure and stopping the ball at the source.”
Section 2 Semifinal Wildcats 3, Hart County 0Franklin-Simpson was able to put behind them what happened at Todd County Central on Aug. 18 and recorded their fourth shutout in their last five games with their victory Saturday over the Hart County Raiders.
“I’m proud of the team’s ability to focus on the game today,” Dyer said. “We had a 24-hour rule in place where we decided we wouldn’t worry or focus on anything after 24 hours of it happening, both good and bad. I thought the team had a good mindset and attitude going into the game today.”
Peyton Martin scored the first goal of the match with an assist from Lopez. Trevor Kindred added the second goal with an assist from Jones. The final goal of the match came from Banton with an assist from Hays for the semifinal round victory.
“We were able to control the game from a possession and pace of play standpoint, which I thought played a big role in our success for the game,” Dyer said. “Overall, pleased with the performance of every player on the field. We were able to give some of the younger guys quite a few minutes, which is always good to help build their experience at this level.”
