With the dead period over, Franklin-Simpson’s High School teams went back to preparing for the upcoming fall sports season which gets under way shortly.
Golf season begins Friday with boys and girls soccer seasons scheduled to start on Aug. 8. Volleyball season will start on Aug. 15 with football season kicking off on Aug. 19.
F-S head coaches are excited that the dead period is over and ready to start working in preparation for their season openers.
“The guys seemed really excited to get going for the season. We were pleased with the overall effort shown and the coach-ability of everyone that showed up,” Wildcats soccer coach Justin Dyer said. “Our biggest thing is making sure they are physically in shape. We’re also working with different groups together to see what is the best fit for the team to be successful. The next couple of weeks should give a great indication of what and who we are as a team.”
“We still had some players miss because of vacation, prior commitments but overall, we have the athletes, so now we have to learn how to play together,” Lady Cats soccer coach Mike Stovall said. “I am excited about what we got and starting to put this thing together. This week back, we worked on drills and me getting to know and learning more about each player. This week, we will get serious and prepare for the season.”
“Our numbers have picked up. We were averaging around 18 and then once my voice was heard, we had up to 27 girls that wanted to try out and play volleyball and I am very happy,” Cats coach Kevin Harrod said. “We had to work with everyone, so we haven’t gotten into the flow of things. We couldn’t work on positions, defenses and offenses. Everybody had to do a little bit of everything. The upperclassmen and the ones who have played before have been very helpful to help the new girls. It’s been great just to see the teamwork and the chemistry with the girls.
“Glad to have the guys back,” Wildcats football coach Max Chaney said. “Things have been pretty good so far. We go with pads this week and we’re doing well. Guys have come and they’re in pretty good shape. We’ve been conditioning and have done a pretty good job with that. I think this is a pretty tough and resilient group, maybe a little more tougher than last year. I’m looking for some good things out of them, and the guys that are tough have shown me that they are. Good week back from the dead period.”
