The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats lost a 1-0 pitching duel against Todd County Central in a 13th District game last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.
The Rebels took advantage of a couple of errors and came away with a 1-0 victory. The win snaps a 26-game losing streak against Franklin-Simpson. Since 1998, it’s the school’s first win at Franklin-Simpson, third win overall. Their last win came on Apr. 28, 2010, 4-3, in Elkton.
Todd County Central capitalized on their opportunity in the third inning. Junior Nate Reding reached base on an error. He stole second and third base and scored on the second error of the inning by the Wildcats for a 1-0 lead.
The lone run would be just enough as Franklin-Simpson left runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings at second base and a runner at third in the seventh, which cost the Wildcats their first loss this season in 13th District play.
Senior Dalton Fiveash suffered the loss as he pitched a complete game. He did not allow an earned run. He struck out 15, walked one and gave up three hits.
Nate Reding picked up the win as he pitched five innings. Junior Jase Hampton picked up the save as he pitched two innings.
Senior Cole Wix, seniors Luke Richardson and Chase Wilson and sophomore John West were the only Wildcat players with hits.
