This past Saturday, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats volleyball team was eliminated in the semifinal round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A State Volleyball Tournament at Warren East High School as they lost 3-0 (25-7, 25-6 and 25-10) to the Warren East Lady Raiders.
Kerri Hastings served all three of the team’s service aces. Johnson had 15 assists with Bonner having 13. Hastings had two kills and Johnson and Phelps each had one. Phelps also had two blocks with 27 digs by the Lady Cats as Warren had seven, Johnson with five and Hastings and Phelps each having four.
