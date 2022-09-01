The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team is enduring a tough stretch right now as they have a rash of injuries to key players that has forced them to move players in different positions and their thin depth of bench play became even thinner.
Lady Panthers 8, Lady Cats 0Franklin-Simpson couldn’t generate much offense as the Lady Cats spent more time on their heels trying to defend as they lost to the Portland (Tenn.) Lady Panthers last Monday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
“We tried our best but they kept getting around us so fast and we are worn out with injuries right now,” Vanessa Alfaro said. “It makes it harder for us to play as we are getting banged and beat up, and we don’t have a lot of girls on the team.”
“This was a very tough match for us,” Roselyn Cabrera said. “Portland is really good. We tried our best. We worked hard and played together and we had a lot of support tonight. We didn’t have our normal players out there in their normal positions. We winged it as best as we could but we all did our best.”.
Lily Ferguson was put in as goalkeeper as starting goalkeeper Madison Slate will miss a few matches because of an injury. Ferguson stopped 30 of 38 shots she faced.
13th District Lady Rebels 8, Lady Cats 1In an important 13th District match at Todd County Central, the Lady Cats lost their first district match of the season to the Lady Rebels last Tuesday night.
Franklin-Simpson got their lone goal late in the second half as Kennedi Alexander, with an assist from Lilly Tyree, dropped in one over Lady Rebels goalkeeper Iris Wood.
“Around the third game of the season, players started getting hurt from sprained ankles, bruises and more,” Kristal Stewart said. “With only around 15 to 16 players to work with and the injuries, it limits us on options but we’re working through it. Right now, it is tough on all of us.”
With her second game in a row as goalkeeper, Ferguson stopped 26 of the 34 shots she faced in the match.
“Playing goalkeeper is probably the hardest position on the field,” Ferguson said. “It’s not my normal position and I find myself out of position a lot because there is so much going on in front of me that it is really hard filling in for Maddie (Slate).”
The Lady Cats will host the Russellville Lady Panthers on Tuesday in an important district match at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex at 5:30 p.m.
