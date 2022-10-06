Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golfer Conleigh Wilson just missed a shot to compete in the state tournament.

Wilson, in the first-ever Leachman Buick/GMC/ Cadillac KHSAA Semi-State Girls Golf Tournament on Sept. 27 at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro, battled her way into a playoff with three other players on the 18th Hole for a spot to compete in this week’s girls state golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.

