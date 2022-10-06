Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golfer Conleigh Wilson just missed a shot to compete in the state tournament.
Wilson, in the first-ever Leachman Buick/GMC/ Cadillac KHSAA Semi-State Girls Golf Tournament on Sept. 27 at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro, battled her way into a playoff with three other players on the 18th Hole for a spot to compete in this week’s girls state golf tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
Wilson was eliminated in the playoff.
“One round of golf doesn’t define who I am as a player,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of myself for all of the improvements and finishes I’ve made this year.”
Wilson shot an 86, finished tied for 20th overall. On her first nine holes, she made six pars with one bogey and a double bogey for a score of 40.
“After my first two holes, I was able to pull things together,” Wilson said. “I was only +3 through 10. The wind was pretty strong that day, which made conditions a little tough for everyone.”
On her next nine holes, she made birdies on the first and third holes, but she made three bogeys and four double bogeys for a score of 46, tied with four other golfers that forced a playoff for the final individual spot to compete in the state tournament.
“After about my 13th hole, I just couldn’t pull it back together to make any pars,” Wilson said.
“It was a tough day and not the outcome we had hoped for but I am extremely proud of her,” Lady Cats head coach Sarah Dinwiddie said. “The improvements she has made in the last five years are tremendous from scores in the triple digits to now the regional runner up and playing in the state tournament.
“She is a prime example of what hard work and dedication can achieve. It is not going to be the same without her next year. She has been such a role model for the younger girls, and I think her dedication to the game has really impacted the others on the team and made them want to work harder. She had goals going into the season and she was able to accomplish those plus more.”
Wilson won the Class 2-A qualifying tournament. She also had two runner-up tournament finishes this season and was selected to the All Region Team for the second year in a row. She is the only senior on the team.
“I’m gonna miss the girls and cherish all of the memories,” Wilson said. “I want to thank Sarah for the continued support and love she’s given me.”
