The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team finished as semifinalists in the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament this past weekend at Russell Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field in Owensboro.
Class 2-A Quarterfinal
Wildcats 6 Musketeers 4
Franklin-Simpson showed their resiliency as they overcame two late inning deficits for their quarterfinal round win over Greenup County.
The Wildcats trailed 3-0 into the top of the fifth inning when they started a comeback. With one out and the bases loaded, senior Justin Jones reached base on an error that scored senior Ben Banton to trail by two. Senior Luke Richardson followed with a two-run single up the middle that scored senior Chase Wilson and senior Dalton Fiveash, tying the game at 3-3.
The Musketeers took the lead back 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning, but Franklin-Simpson took advantage of another opportunity in the sixth. Once again with the bases loaded — this time with two outs — Richardson delivered the game-winning hit with a bases-clearing three-run single that scored Banton, senior Cole Wix and Fiveash to lead 6-4.
“I have not been hitting too well lately, and we have been leaving a lot of runners on base,” Luke Richardson said. “Today I was seeing the ball pretty well, and I squared up two of them for big hits.”
Sophomore Brevin Scott, who picked up the win, entered the game in relief of starting pitcher Wix and was able to get three fly outs, two strikeouts and a groundout to preserve the 6-4 quarterfinal round victory.
“Cole (Wix) threw a heck of a first half of the game, which we always expect out of him,” Brevin Scott said. “Everything was feeling good, and even if I put a ball in play, I had my teammates behind me to stop it like Ben (Banton) saved me twice in the late innings.”
“I saw the balls off the bat, and it was going pretty hot and fast. The wind was blowing out, so I had to take a better angle back and luckily I was able to jump out there and catch it,” Banton said. “Not an easy play. I just wanted to get to the ball quickly and get it back to my teammates to keep the runner from going anywhere else.”
Luke Richardson had two hits with five RBIs. Ben Banton and Dalton Fiveash each scored two runs.
Class 2-A Semifinals
Blue Tornado 12 Wildcats 6
Franklin-Simpson dug themselves into an early deficit that it could not overcome as the Wildcats lost to Paducah Tilghman to be eliminated in the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament.
Trailing 8-0, the Wildcats tried to make a comeback. With the bases loaded and two outs, Wix drew an RBI walk that scored junior Connor Vincent for the only run scored.
Trailing by eight runs, Franklin-Simpson took advantage of the bases loaded once again. Fiveash hit a two-run double that scored Banton and Wilson to trail 9-3. Sophomore Hayden Satterly hit an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Wix, making the score 9-4.
The Blue Tornado added three more runs in the top of the fifth but the Wildcats kept battling. In the bottom of the seventh, Banton hit an RBI double that scored junior Sam Mylor. Two batters later, Fiveash hit a sacrifice fly that scored Banton that made the final score 12-6.
At the end of the game, Dalton Fiveash and Cole Wix were selected to the Class 2-A State Baseball All-Tournament Team.
