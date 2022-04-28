The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team split a pair of games with the Bowling Green Purples and the Warren East Raiders, two teams from the 14th District.
Wildcats 12 Purples 5
Franklin-Simnpson jumped out to a big lead early in their victory over the Bowling Green Purples. The two teams that played in last season’s 4th Region Tournament championship game have split their two games with each other this season.
Sophomore Brevin Scott was the winning pitcher. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed five runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked four. Junior Connor Vincent earned his second save in a row as he entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs and allowed one hit with a strikeout and walked three batters in 2.1 innings.
“I got the message on Sunday during Easter lunch that I was going to be starting today’s game, and I was excited,” Scott said. “I knew that I had to be locked in and focused. I felt good tonight and was able to get some strikeouts and Connor (Vincent) came in and was able to close it out for us.”
“Tonight is what I expected out of Brevin,” Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. “He threw it well. Got a lot of ground ball outs, which was good for our defense. Seemed like they were making routine plays behind him. Then, brought in Connor again in another situation and he was able to do his job and kept them from scoring.”
The Wildcats jumped out to a fast start in the top of the first. With two runners in scoring position, senior Dalton Fiveash’s RBI single scored senior Chase Wilson from third for a 1-0 lead. With one out and runners at second and third, senior Luke Richardson’s RBI single scored senior Cole Wix that made the score 2-0. Richardson stole second and the throwing error on the play allowed Fiveash to score for a 3-0 lead.
“The first inning was huge,” Fiveash said. “Scoring those three runs from the start really got us going. Felt like we punched them in the mouth and they were not ready for it. Anytime we play a team like Bowling Green, we need to get off to a hot start like that. Games like this give us all the confidence that we can play with anybody.”
Franklin-Simpson took advantage of the bases being loaded in the top of the third. With one out, sophomore Hayden Satterly’s RBI single scored Wix. Then sophomore John West reached base on an error, which allowed Fiveash to score, making the score 5-0.
Bowling Green scored a run in the bottom half of the inning, but the Wildcats responded in the top of the fourth. With one out, Fiveash and senior Justin Jones hit back-to-back RBI singles that scored both Wilson and Fiveash from second. Then with two outs and a runner at third, Satterly delivered an RBI single that scored Jones for an 8-1 lead.
The Purples scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth that cut their deficit to 8-5. But Franklin-Simpson answered with four runs of its own in the top of the seventh.
With one out and runners at first and second, senior Ben Banton hit an RBI single that scored Satterly. Then with two outs and the bases loaded, Fiveash drew an RBI walk that scored senior Pasdon Baughn from third. Then Jones hit a two-run double that scored Banton and Wilson that made the final score 12-5.
“The top of the lineup was big for us tonight and Hayden (Satterly) once again got hits in the DH spot. It was a good job at the plate from everyone because the outs we were hitting were hard line or ground ball outs. They had to really work for the outs,” Wilhite said. “Winning a game like this can propel us and this is about the time, just like last season, where we started to get it all together to make a postseason run.”
“We wanted this one more than they did,” Hayden Satterly said. “We played together, supported each other and when we come out ready to play, we can play some baseball just as good, if not better, than any team we play against.”
Justin Jones, Hayden Satterly and Chase Wilson each had three hits. Fiveash and Jones each drove in three runs, and Fiveash and Wilson each scored three runs.
Raiders 5 Wildcats 4
Franklin-Simpson trailed early and then tied the game but would trail again and could not come back for a second time in their one-run loss at Warren East.
Trailing 3-0 in the top of the third, the Wildcats rallied to tie the game. Back-to-back singles by Banton and Wilson led to an RBI single by Wix that scored Banton. Fiveash hit a sacrifice fly that scored Wilson and with the bases loaded and two outs, Vincent hit an RBI single that scored Wix, tying the game at 3-3.
The Raiders responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 5-3. The Wildcats answered with a rally in the top of the fifth. With no outs and runners at second and third, Satterly’s sac fly scored Fiveash that made the score 5-4. With two outs, Vicnent singled, but Jones was tagged out at home trying to tie the game for the third out.
Franklin-Simpson had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings but could not capitalize as they ended the game on a double play.
Justin Jones and Connor Vincent each had two hits. Fiveash, Satterly, Vincent and Wix each drove in a run. Ben Banton, Fiveash, Chase Wilson and Wix each scored a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.