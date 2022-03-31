The Wildcats’ heart and determination was on display as they got timely hits with solid pitching and defense for a 5-4 victory over the Russell County Lakers to win the Section 2 championship and advance to Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament.
Winning pitcher Luke Richardson hurled 5.1 innings and allowed four runs, two of which were earned. He allowed four hits and struck out seven and walked one. Dalton Fiveash picked up the championship save as he pitched the final 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.
“It was a big game, and we didn’t start off too hot this morning,” Richardson said. “Coach (Matt Wilhite) got on to us pretty good. We had to turn it around real quick and play the baseball that we know how to play and we showed it in this game. I think it was the energy. We brought that against a big Fourth Region opponent and I think we played amazing.”
“I had a pretty good idea that I would be coming to close this thing out. Didn’t know for sure, but the main thing was backing up what Luke did. He threw his butt off today,” Fiveash said. “Playing behind him, it means a lot just to watch him and see all the hard work he has put in this year and throw the way he did today.”
“Luke (Richardson), he threw the crap out of it. He was outstanding,” Wilhite said. “We get that out of him for the rest of the year, all we got to do is make routine plays. We got the bats to go with that. Hopefully, this is the turning point. We’re very lucky we got to play this game. You don’t show up in one game, your season could be done because we could be playing a quality team. That is a good win for us right there against a good team we could see down the road.”
Franklin-Simpson had 11 hits. Wix had three, Fiveash, Jones and Vincent had two and Banton and Chase Wilson each had one.
Fiveash hit a solo home run and scored a run with Wix having a pair of doubles with a run scored. Banton, Vincent and Wilson also each scored a run.
The Wildcats will be one of eight teams in the Class 2-A State Baseball Tournament in Owensboro at Jack Hicks Field in Shifley Park in Owensboro. They will play the Section 5 winner on Friday, April 22 at 1 p.m.
Section 2 Class 2-A SemifinalWildcats 11 Raiders 7
The Wildcats overcame an unbelievable third and scored seven runs in the final three innings for the come-from-behind victory over the Hart County Raiders.
Scott picked up the win in relief. He pitched two innings and allowed one hit. He struck out three and walked three.
Franklin-Simpson led 3-0 but in the bottom of the third. The defense behind Vincent, who was the starting pitcher, made several errors that allowed Hart County to score seven runs, only three of which were earned, to lead 7-3.
The Wildcats rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth and five in the top of the seventh, highlighted by Richardson’s home run to right field that tied the game in the seventh. With momentum on their side, they added four more runs in the inning for the comeback win.
“We started off way too slow,” Luke Richardson said. “We got to start coming out right off the bat and stop putting ourselves behind in games. We’re just hurting ourselves and making a lot of errors, but at the end of the day, you gotta keep going for the win no matter how far down you are. I wasn’t hitting the ball very well, but I had to step up and get something going. I was fouling off a couple and then he just left it hanging and I put my best swing on it.”
“We did not show up for this game. That was terrible the way we played but a testament to us, we stayed in it and hung in there and found a way to get it done,” Wilhite said. “Dalton (Fiveash) willed us and Luke (Richardson) got the big hit to get our bats going in the seventh. Connor (Vincent) did a great job. We just couldn’t make a play behind him. He did a good job throwing the ball.”
Franklin-Simpson had 12 hits with two each from Fiveash, Jones, Scott, Vincent and sophomore John West. Richardson and Wix each had a hit.
Fiveash and Jones each had two RBIs, with one each from Richardson, Scott and Vincent. Fiveash and Richardson each scored two runs with Scott, Vincent and West each scoring a run.
Section 2 Class 2-A QuarterfinalReturning senior Dalton Fiveash pitched a masterful complete game, allowing one unearnedrun on four hits with 10 strikeouts and walked one batter as Franklin-Simpson advanced to the semifinal round with the victory over Warren East.
“We faced these guys three times last year, and we know that we’re going to face a team that will battle at the plate and overall, a good team,” Dalton Fiveash said. “To go out there and throw strikes and trust the defense behind you makes you throw a whole lot better. They were able to make plays behind me. I was able to locate the fastball and my out pitch, the breaking ball, was able to locate that much better.”
“It’s pretty amazing how Dalton threw the ball tonight,” Wilhite said. “When you get ahead on strikes, you can do what you want to. We made some good plays when we needed to. Plus, we did 10 times better with the bat, especially in key situations. That will come as we get further in the season, but that is a quality opponent we played. Good win for us and a good way to keep this thing going and just keep getting better every day.”
The Wildcats got going early as senior Justin Jones’ RBI double scored senior Luke Richardson in the bottom of the second. They added another run in the bottom of the third as senior Chase Wilson hit a two-out, RBI single that scored senior Ben Banton for a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, returning senior Cole Wix delivered an RBI single that scored Banton, making the score 3-0.
The Raiders scored a run in the top of the sixth, but Franklin-Simpson responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning as Fiveash and Richardson each hit RBI singles that scored sophomores Brevin Scott and Hayden Satterly. Wix reached on an error that scored Banton, making the final score 6-1.
“Tonight was a huge bounce back game from the Bowling Green game,” Banton said. “We didn’t play our best against them, but we came out here and got the job done. We did what we needed to do to get us ready for the rest of the week.”
“I seem to do something well against Warren East, but that’s how we got to be,” Wix said. “You have to bring your “A” game against teams like this. Honestly, I still don’t think we played our “A plus” baseball yet. That’s what is so special about this team and why I came back for another year to play with them. Once we hit our stride, it’s going to be exciting and fun to play.”
