Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golfer Conleigh Wilson had a rough outing at All-State in Georgetown and Lexington on Sept. 17. But she was able to regroup and battled hard for 18 holes and finished as the Region 3 Girls Golf Tournament runner-up on Sept. 20 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
With Wilson’s second place finish, she qualified to compete at the Leachman/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Semi-State Girls’ Golf Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro.
“Just really excited about getting to go to state,” Wilson said. “I have worked really hard to get where I am at. Hopefully, I can keep playing the way I am playing right now at Owensboro.”
Wilson was paired with South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan and they battled each other for all 18 holes. Both players shot 38 on the front.
On the back nine, McClanahan eagled No. 15, which gave her a two-stroke lead with two to play. Wilson made up a stroke on No. 17 with a par while McClanahan had a bogey. Both parred No. 18 and McClanahan had a one-shot victory.
“My driver has been pretty consistent but I have struggled with my wedges. I practiced yesterday with all of that and got comfortable and ready for today. I was able to trust my swing on a few shots and shot a good score,” Wilson said. “I was not happy with how I did at All-State so today, I just focused on making pars, making good shots and I didn’t look at the scoreboard or have any idea what other scores were.”
At the end of the region tournament, the All Region 3 team was announced. The selections were made by the Region 3 head coaches.
Wilson was selected to the All Region 3 Team, along with Bowling Green Lady Purples Macy Meisel and Hallie Jo Simpson and South Warren Lady Spartans Anslee Cruce and Sydney McClanahan. Wilson was also selected last year to the All Region 3 Golf Team.
“It shows a lot about her character. Everybody thinks a lot of her. She has made a name for herself as a person and in the region,” Dinwiddie said. “Conleigh has had a great year. We all had big expectations for her this season and she has met them. She still has a lot of golf to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.