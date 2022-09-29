Wilson

Franklin-Simpson golfer Conleigh Wilson was runner-up in the Region 3 Girls Golf Tournament on Sept. 20 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.

 Brian Wilson/Franklin Favorite

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golfer Conleigh Wilson had a rough outing at All-State in Georgetown and Lexington on Sept. 17. But she was able to regroup and battled hard for 18 holes and finished as the Region 3 Girls Golf Tournament runner-up on Sept. 20 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.

With Wilson’s second place finish, she qualified to compete at the Leachman/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Semi-State Girls’ Golf Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.