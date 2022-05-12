The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team’s winning streak extended to 13 as they defeated the East Robertson Lady Indians, from Cross Plains, Tenn., 5-4 last Thursday at the F-S soccer and Softball Complex.
The game was played with a 90-minute time limit and lasted only six innings because of a weather delay.
Junior Hanna Arthur was the winning pitcher. She allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on five hits, and struck out five and walked two in her complete-game victory.
“A win is a win and very happy to keep the streak alive, but we did not play our best softball tonight. Hopefully, we can learn from some of our mistakes tonight,” Lady Cats’ coach Todd Caudill said. “I’ve told the girls all season that great teams find a way to pull through even when things aren’t going great. We weren’t dialed in like we needed to be, and I really hope we will learn from this tonight.”
The Lady Cats trailed 2-0 but cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the first. With one out and freshman Allie Utley on third, she scored on an RBI single by eighth-grader Kloie Smith that made the score 2-1.
The Lady Indians scored a run in the top of the second and fourth innings to lead 4-1, but Franklin-Simpson responded. In the bottom of the fourth with one out and runners at second and third, senior Gracie Arnemann’s RBI groundout scored sophomore Katleyn McAlister, courtesy runner for Smith. Then senior Shelby Caudill reached base on an error that scored senior Maggie McBrayer from third, making the score 4-3.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Smith hit a lead off solo home run to left field that tied the game at 4-4.
“I saw the ball as it came out of her hand and it went right down the middle,” Smith said. “When I made contact, I knew it was gone. The way it came off the bat fast and I felt like it would go. Plus, when I hear my dad yells that it is gone.”
“Certainly glad that Kloie squared one up tonight,” Caudill said. “That may have been the hardest home run she hit so far this year. It was a beauty and I told her thank you as she rounded third base because we needed that big time.”
Sophomore Zori Stout followed with a single, and a two-base error got her to third base. After McBrayer walked, Stout scored the game-winning run on a passed ball for the 5-4 victory.
“I told Jasmine (Grover) that tonight she went about doing great business once again,” Caudill said. “She is smooth as silk playing shortstop, and we are confident that if there are two outs and the ball is hit to her that she will make the play for the out.”
“I just try to stay focused and make sure to make the outs that I know I can make,” Grover said. “I am very proud of everyone. We are confident that we can continue our success by playing good softball.”
Smith had three hits and two RBIs and scored a run. McAlister, Maggie McBrayer, Zori Stout and Utley each scored a run.
The Lady Cats host the Bowling Green Lady Purples for Senior Night as the five seniors: Arnemann, Shelby Caudill, Haley Fowler, Lexi Holleman and McBrayer will be honored before the game.
WFKN Radio will broadcast Senior Night festivities starting at around 5 p.m., followed by both varsity and JV games. The games can also be heard at www.franklinfavorite.com. Click on the WFKN link, then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press play.
