The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team extended its winning streak to 12 games and is one win away from potentially sharing or winning the 13th District regular season championship with back-to-back wins over the Russellville Lady Panthers in district play.
“It’s not just 12 wins in a row but it is 12 team wins in a row,” Shelby Caudill said. “Whenever we go out there, we’re playing the game. One thing you can say about this team is that we’re going to fight no matter what the score is or who we’re playing. We’re going to fight to the very end. We are playing with so much confidence right now, we all believe in each other.”
“We’re playing Franklin-Simpson’s game. It’s the way we know how, and you can see we did that with back-to-back wins against them,” Haley Fowler said. “Monday’s game, we jumped out early and Tuesday’s game, we had to come from behind to get the “W” and it makes it even sweeter the way we did that against a district opponent.”
Lady Cats 9 Lady Panthers 2
Franklin-Simpson’s bats did the damage early on as it defeated Russellville in the first of back-to-back 13th District games last Monday at Russellville High School.
Winning pitcher, junior Hanna Arthur, threw a complete game and allowed two runs on two hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.
The Lady Cats scored all their runs in the first four innings. In the top of the first with two outs and runners at second and third base, senior Maggie McBrayer reached base on an error that scored senior Haley Fowler and sophomore Katelyn McAlister, courtesy runner for eighth-grader Kloie Smith, for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the first, but Franklin-Simpson responded in the top of the second. With one out and a runner on first, freshman Allie Utley’s RBI double scored senior Lexi Holleman. Then with two outs, Smith smashed a two-run home run to left field that scored Utley and herself, making the score 5-1.
Following two singles with one out in the top of the third, Arthur reached base on an error that scored seniors Gracie Arnemann and Caudill for a 7-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth following a walk and an error, sophomore Zori Stout delivered a two-run single that scored Fowler and courtesy runner McAlister, making the score 9-1.
Russellville added a run in the bottom half of the inning, but Franklin-Simpson played good defense to get the final nine outs of the game for the 9-2 victory.
Allie Utley had two hits with McAlister and Fowler each scored two runs. Smith and Stout each had two RBIs.
Lady Cats 7 Lady Panthers 6
Franklin-Simpson overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh for the come-from-behind 13th District victory over Russellville last Tuesday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
In relief, Stout was the winning pitcher. She pitched two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout.
The Lady Cats took the early lead in the bottom of the first. Utley singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored the first run of the game on Fowler’s RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers scored three runs in the top of the second to take the lead 3-1. Franklin-Simpson responded in the bottom of the third. With one out, Utley singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Fowler’s RBI single that cut their deficit down to 3-2.
Russellville scored a run in the top of the fifth, but so did the Lady Cats in the bottom half of the same inning. With one out, Utley, as she did in the first and third innings, singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Fowler’s RBI single, making the score 4-3.
The Lady Panthers scored two runs in the sixth inning for a 6-3 lead that set the stage for Franklin-Simpson in their final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh.
With a 1-2 count, Holleman led off the inning with an opposite field single to right.
“Coach Todd (Caudill) reminded me to go to the plate with confidence, be relaxed and swing the bat like I have been doing,” Holleman said. “That’s what I did, and I got the inning started for us. That really got our energy up, and we started rolling and it’s great.”
Utley followed with a single and after a pitching change, Fowler drew a walk that loaded the bases. Smith hit an RBI groundout that scored Holleman that made the score 6-4 and moved the runners to second and third. Stout drew a walk that made the bases loaded again. With a 1-1 count, McBrayer hit a two-run single up the middle that scored Utley and Fowler, tying the game at 6-6, with Stout advancing to second.
“When I was at the plate, I saw Russellville’s coach call a pitch and Amiyah (Collier) shook it off. So she is choosing what pitch she wants to throw,” Maggie McBrayer said. “So I thought that this is it. This should be my pitch and was able to put in play to a spot where we got two runs to tie the game.”
After a meeting by Russellville with the infield and pitcher in the circle, Arnemann on the first pitch hit an opposite field shot to the corner off the left field wall for the walk-off, game-winning hit that scored Stout for the 7-6 victory.
“When Russellville called time, coach Todd said that I got this. He also said you see the ball, hit it and don’t put pressure on yourself,” Arnemann said. “I saw her throw the outside pitch and I got this. I swung at it and went to the left field wall.”
“Madison (Penrod) kept us off balance. We were hitting a lot of ground balls, everything was spinning off the bats,” Caudill said. “We started to get to her and they made a couple of changes in the circle and fortunately, we were at the right spot in the lineup and got some big hits and runs. Lexi’s hit was huge, as it got us all started and the momentum shifted towards us.”
Fowler and Utley each had three hits. Utley scored four runs and Fowler and McBrayer each had two RBIs.
