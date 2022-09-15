The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats golf team finished 13th this past Saturday at the BGIT at the Bowling Green Country Club.
The team is in preparation for the Class 2-A Girls’ State Golf Tournament at the Owensboro Country Club in Owensboro. The team hasn’t competed competitively because of inclement weather since Sept. 1 match play at Crosswinds Golf Course in Bowling Green against the Bowling Green Lady Purples.
