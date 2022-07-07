The Duelers baseball team after a busy week lost its two-game lead in the South Division of the Ohio Valley League to the Full Count Rhythm.
The Duelers are 18-9 overall and now trail Full Count by one game for first place in the division,
Duelers 4, Bombers 0
The Duelers cranked out 13 hits while four pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout last Monday night at South Warren High School.
Daniel Courtney picked up the win in six innings. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two. Steven Oates, Nate Cunningham and Gage Coffman each pitched an inning and combined for three strikeouts.
Quincy Smith II had four hits and three RBIs with six players each scoring a run.
Duelers 2, Chiefs 0Reid Howard pitched a three-hit, complete game shutout as the Duelers earned a shutout in Game 1 of their doubleheader last Thursday night at the Paducah Chiefs.
Jay Curtis and Jackson Norris each had an RBI. Norris had three hits and Matt Jenkinson and Jackson Musrock each scored a run.
Duelers 5, Chiefs 5The Duelers squandered a four-run lead in the bottom of the seventh as Paducah came from behind to end the game with a 5-5 tie.
Jenkinson, Musrock, Norris and Rashaad Robinson each had a hit. Musrock drove in two runs and Robinson scored twice.
Rhythm 7, Duelers 3The Duelers led 2-1 before the Full Count Rhythm took control of the game with three runs in the top of the fifth and seventh innings for the win last Friday night at South Warren High School. With the loss, the Duelers lead Full Count now by a half of a game.
Joel Martinnex suffered the loss. He gave up four runs on five hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
Jenkinson and Brett Powell each had two hits. Powell had two RBIs and Jenkinson and Musrock each scored a run.
Hoppers 4, Duelers 1The Duelers fell behind early last Saturday night and lost at the Hoptown Hoppers. Along with losing the game, the Duelers lost their lead in the South Division as they now trail Full Count by half of a game.
Losing pitcher Jacob Hernandez threw five innings, allowed three runs on nine hits, struck out four and walked one.
Luis Vergara Schoonewoilf hit two solo hone runs for Hoptown.
Evans had three hits and an RBI. Rashard Grace scored the only run of the game for the Duelers.
Rhythm 11, Duelers 6The Duelers scored five runs in the top of the sixth for a 6-5 lead, but the advantage was short-lived as Full Count also scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning and added another run in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.
With the loss, the Duelers now trail the Rhythm by a game and a half for first place in the South Division.
Liam Samuels took the loss in relief. He allowed five runs on three hits in 0.2 innings.
Musrock and Sam Slaughter each had two RBIs.
Duelers 5, RiverDawgs 2The Duelers scored a run in the top of the second and added two more in the top of the third and scored runs in the fourth and fifth for the road victory at Owensboro. With the win, the Duelers snapped their three-game losing streak.
Courtney picked up his second win of the week by throwing six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Jacob Lassiat earned the save as he pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Musrock had two hits with two RBIs and Norris scored two runs.
The Duelers will have another opportunity to gain some ground on first place Full Count when they host the Rhythm on Wednesday night at South Warren High School at 7:05 p.m.
After a day off on Thursday, the Duelers will play back-to-back games with the Hoptown Hoppers. Friday night’s game at Hoptown is at 6:30 p.m. with Saturday night’s game at South Warren High School at 7:05 p.m.They will also host the Fulton Railroaders on Sunday night at 6 p.m. and again on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.
