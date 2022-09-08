Senior night

Wildcats seniors, from left, Andrew Hays, John Adams, Gabe Jones, Connor Vincent, Isaac Uhls, Sam Mylor and Joseph McClendon are honored during Senior Night on Aug. 27 at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

 Brian Davis/Franklin Favorite

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 victory over the Logan County Cougars Aug. 25 at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.

Before the match, the Wildcats honored their seven seniors and their families: John Adams, Andrew Hays, Gabe Jones, Joseph McClendon, Sam Mylor, Isaac Uhls and Connor Vincent.

