The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 victory over the Logan County Cougars Aug. 25 at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Before the match, the Wildcats honored their seven seniors and their families: John Adams, Andrew Hays, Gabe Jones, Joseph McClendon, Sam Mylor, Isaac Uhls and Connor Vincent.
The Wildcats jumped on the Cougars early and often as they raced out to an 8-0 lead at halftime and scored two goals early on in the second half for the lopsided victory.
“We came out here with the mindset of doing our job and we did that,” Justin Dyer said. “It’s everything we could ask for. We worked on a few things. Got the younger kids some extra playing time in positions they don’t usually play in. It’s always good when you’re able to do that.”
Oscar Lopez scored three goals, a hat trick, along with two assists. Griff Banton, who also had an assist, and Peyton Martin each scored a pair of goals. Jones, who also had two assists. Mylor and Kaden Goodwin each scored a goal. Hays, McCelndon and Ariel Molina Jr. each had an assist.
The Wildcats will host the Todd County Central Rebels in a 13th District match on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
