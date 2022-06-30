The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats softball team celebrated its successful season with a season ending banquet last Tuesday night at the Barn at Bethel Grove.
As a team, the Lady Cats ranked 40th in the state in runs scored (260) and runs scored per game (7.43), 24th in hits (350), 14th in doubles (76) and 39th in RBIs (228). Freshman Allie Utley tied for 42nd in doubles (14).
The pitching staff finished 49th in state with an ERA of 2.84 with junior Hanna Arthur finishing 37th overall in innings pitched (153) and 35th in wins (17).
Along with head coach Todd Caudill, Caitlin Crawford, Jessie Brawner and Derek Smith made up the coaching staff. The Lady Cats finished their season with an overall record of 23-12. They were one of six teams in the 4th Region that had at least 22 wins during the season. They finished the season as the 13th District regular season co-champions.
Awards
Home Runs: Kloie Smith (5)
Doubles: Allie Utley (14)
RBI: Kloie Smith (38)
Clutch 2-out RBI: Allie Utley (18)
Hits: Kloie Smith (53)
Stolen Bases: Allie Utley (24)
Runs Scored: Allie Utley (40)
Gold Glove (.900 or more fielding percentage) Hanna Arthur, Shelby Caudill, Lexi Holleman, Haley Fowler, Kloie Smith and Allie Utley.
KSCA All-State Academics: (Honorable Mention) Lexi Holleman (First Team) Gracie Arnemann, Shelby Caudill, Haley and Mollie Fowler and Maggie McBrayer.
Pitching: Hanna Arthur (17 wins)
Team Player Awards: Gracie Arnemann, Lilly Ferguson, Jasmine Grover and Maggie McBrayer
Most Improved Varsity: Zori Stout
Most Improved JV: Katelyn McAlister
Newcomer Award: Kaitlyn Woodall
Fearless Award: Lexi Holleman
Lady Cats SWAG Award: Allie Utley
Lettermen: Gracie Arnemann, Hanna Arthur, Maggie Brown, Shelby Caudill, Lilly Ferguson, Macy Germanis, Haley and Mollie Fowler, Jasmine Grover, Lexi Holleman, Katelyn McAlister, Maggie McBrayer, Kloie Smith, Zori Stout, Allie Utley and Kaitlyn Woodall.
Team Captain Awards: Shelby Caudill and Haley Fowler
Lady Cats Player Of The Year: Allie Utley
