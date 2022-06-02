The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats Track and Field team competed with 16 other teams competing in the Class 2-A Region 2 meet last Tuesday at Warren East High School.
“I think we had a great overall performance at the regional meet,” said coach Chris Pyles. “Several kids (had personal records) and our boys 4x100 team and a season best time 48.08.”
Senior Kaydin Alexander qualified for the state meet in the shot-put for the second year in a row. She placed sixth with her best throw being 27 feet, 10.75 inches.
“I’m excited about qualifying for state two years in a row now. It’s a great way to end my senior track season,” Alexander said. “I will be going to Lexington on Friday, and can’t wait to see my progress from last year. All of my hard work has paid off. I couldn’t do it without all of the support from my coaches and especially my mom. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Pyles credited Alexander’s work ethic.
“I’m ecstatic that she has the opportunity to represent our school and community again,” he said. “Her hard work and dedication have been rewarded.”
Franklin-Simpson track and field results:
Girls 100M Dash
7. Lyniah Brown (9th) 13.61
15. Olivia Brown (9th) 14.06
Boys 100M Dash
21. Zack Nealy (12th) 12.49
22. Sean Sublett (9th) 12.52
Boys 4x100M Relay
10. Zay Thomas (12th), Zack Nealy, Jabari Brown (10th) and Sean Sublett 48.48
Girls 300M Hurdles
11. Shelby Scott (12th) 53.45
Girls 200M Dash
15. Lyniah Brown 30.14
Boys 200M Dash
12. Zack Nealy 25.31
19. Jabari Brown 27.10
Girls 800M Run
16. Cheyenna Neal (10th) 2:51.06
Boys 800M Run
12. Mavrick Yates (9th) 2:21.44
Boys 1600M Run
17. Jack Jeffers (11th) 5:40.96
Girls Shot Put
6. Kaydin Alexander (12th) 27-10.75
Boys Shot Put
15. Cass Newland (12th) 35-11.50
19. Tytus Brown (10th) 34
Girls Discus
11. Kaydin Alexander 70-9
Boys Discus
22. Tytus Brown 82-10
24. Jason Yarbrough (12th) 77-9
Boys Long Jump
21. Landis Merritt (8th) 14-5.5
22. Sean Sublett (9th) 14-4.5
Boys High Jump
11. Jabari Brown 5-2
