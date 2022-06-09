Golfer lines up putt

A golfer lines up a putt Wednesday during the Worth Insurance Group/Go Junior Golf Series event at Kenny Perry Country Creek Golf Course.

 Keith Pyles/Franklin Favorite

Madisonville’s Gavin Sheets fired a 74 on June 1 at the Kenny Perry Country Creek Golf Course to capture the title in the 16-18 year-old boys’ division in the Worth Insurance Group/Go Junior Golf Series event.

Beaver Dam’s Kellen Raymond finished second with a 75.

In the girls’ 16-18 group, Abby-Grace Forbes shot 80 for the championship. Owensboro’s Mary Ann Lyons was one shot off the lead and finished second with an 81.

In the 9-11-year-old age 9-hole group, Franklin’s Krish Kumar shot a 41 to finish eight shots ahead of second-place Davis Gary of Bowling Green.

Final standings

18-hole divisions

Boys 16-18

Gavin Sheets, Madisonville, 74

Kellen Raymond, Beaver Dam, 75

Joey Falco, Hopkinsville, 77

Addison Whalen, Dawson Springs, 78

Dec Lewko, Hawesville, 78

Brett Hinton, Hardinsburg, 81

Jake Russell, Bowling Green, 84

Logan Ballard, Bowling Green, 86

Drew Daugherty, Morgantown, 86

Adam Rogers, Morgantown, 89

Ethan Hill, Bowling Green, 91

Jake Davenport, Beaver Dam, 93

Jonah Swift, Morgantown, 95

Brady Jones, Morgantown, 100

Boys 13-15

Brady Patterson, Bowling Green, 90

Shawn Cotton, Beaver Dam, 91

Johnny Brown, Bowling Green, 92

Lemuel Wright, Hardinsburg, 102

Girls 16-18

Abby-Grace Forbes, Russellville, 80

Mary Ann Lyons, Owensboro, 81

Girls 13-15

Elsie Espinola, Bowling Green, 88

Stella Forney, Bowling Green, 99

Hannah Robbins, Owensboro, 102

Barbara Gail Wright, Hardinsburg, 104

Emma Fitzgerald, Russellville, 104

Jenna Reneau, Bowling Green, 109

Avery Hinton, Hardinsburg, 110

9-hole division

Boys 11-12

Krish Kumar, Franklin, 41

Davis Gary, Bowling Green, 49

Rudy Pardue, Bowling Green, 54

Max Falco, Hopkinsville, 57

Miles Price, Hawesville, 61

Boys 13-15

Kolby Crook, Dawson Springs, 39

Jacob Schultz, Lewisport, 45

Ryan Loiars, Bowling Green, 45

Kolby Keown, Lewisport, 48

Jacob Hamilton, Owensboro, 51

Bowen Coots, Beaver Dam, 51

Girls 11-12

Ellie Morgan, Bowling Green, 51

Ellington Cox, Hardinsburg, 53

Campbell Lindsey, Hopkinsville, 61

Girls 13-15

Mary Douglas Childers, Bowling Green, 49

6-hole division

Boys 9-10

Will Burden, Madisonville, 28

Will Nahlik, Hopkinsville, 35

Luke Renfro, Bowling Green, 38

Girls 9-10

Brinley Cox, Hardinsburg, 30

3-hole division

Boys 8 and under

Scott Ralston, Madisonville, 13

Lincoln Bodne, Owensboro, 17

Brooks Gary, Bowling Green, 18

Mason Day, Leitchfield, 18

Lane Gary, Bowling Green, 19

Carver Perry, Bowling Green, 21

Jaxon Crook, Madisonville, 21

Girls 8 and under

Perri Harris, Bowling Green, 13

Ainsley Morris, Central City, 19.

Upcoming Go Junior Golf Series events include:

Bowling Green Country Club, June 14

Henderson Country Club, June 15

Madisonville Country Club, June 17

Hillcrest Golf Course, Owensboro, June 20

Ben Hawes Golf Course, Owensboro, June 23

The Pearl Club at the Summit, Owensboro, June 27

Rolling Hills Golf Course, Russellville, June 29

Lakeshore Country Club, Madisonville, July 5

Panther Creek Golf Course, Owensboro, July 7

The Northern Series Championship, Owensboro Country Club, July 11

The Southern Series Championship, Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club, July 14.

