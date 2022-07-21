The Duelers entered the final week of the regular season in the Ohio Valley League knowing that every game mattered as their playoff seeding was on the line.
Duelers 13, Railroaders 3 (8 innings)
The Duelers scored 12 runs in the third through sixth innings to run away with the run-ruled victory last Tuesday night at South Warren High School.
Winning pitcher Daniel Courtney threw five innings and allowed three runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Cam McMillan and Jackson Norris each had a home run and two hits. Also, Mark Castle, Jay Curtis and Matthew Jenkinson each had two hits. Gustavo Gonzalez, Castle, Curtis and McMillan each scored two runs.
Railroaders 8, Duelers 4
The second of back-to-back games with Fulton saw the Duelers lose their 2-1 lead by allowing four runs in the bottom of the fourth to lose at Fulton last Wednesday night.
James Dickson was the losing pitcher. He threw 3.2 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Jay Curtis, who hit a home run and scored a run, had two RBIs. Castle, Jonathan Evans and Rasharrd Grace also had a hit.
Chiefs 10, Duelers 0 (8 innings)
In the first of back-to-back games at the Paducah Chiefs, the Duelers were held to two hits by Castle and Brett Rowell in their run-ruled loss last Thursday night.
Reid Howard took the loss. He pitched 2.2 innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits with a strikeout and two walks.
Chiefs 9, Duelers 8 (10 innings)
The Duelers tied the game in the top of the seventh and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to lead 8-5 but allowed four runs in the bottom half of the inning to suffer consecutive losses at Paducah.
In relief, Jacob Lassiat suffered the loss. He pitched 2.2 innings and allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts.
Curtis had three hits with two RBIs and Bryce Cape scored two runs.
Miners 12, Duelers 2 (7 innings)
The Duelers gave up four runs in the bottom of the first and it just escalated from there as they were once again run-ruled in seven innings at Madisonville.
Jacob Hernandez was the losing pitcher. He pitched 2.1 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits and walked three.
Cape, who scored a run along with Jenkinson, had two hits.
Rhythm 10, Duelers 0 (7 innings)
The Duelers were held to three hits for the second game in a row as they were run-ruled by the South Division champions, the Full Count Rhythm, in seven innings.
With the loss, the Duelers have fallen out of second place and found themselves in a tie with the Fulton Railroaders for third place.
Claytin Tayloe suffered the loss. He pitched three innings and allowed five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Curtis, Gonzalez and Jenkinson each had a hit for the Duelers.
The Duelers are 1-9 in their past 10 games and have fallen from first place to a tie for third place in a three-week span. They have two games left, a home game with second place Hoptown Hoppers, and a road game at the Fulton Railroaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.