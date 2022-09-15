In a matchup of two teams that could be a major factor in the Region 1 portion of the Class 4-A UK Healthcare State Football Playoffs, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats and the Logan County Cougars engaged in a shootout last Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field as the Cougars came away with the 41-31 victory.
“I always felt like this team can play with anybody,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “The question is what version of us will we see. Are we going to take drill work and carry it over to game night or come out and do what we want to do? That’s the problem that I’ve seen and keep having. So we are going to have to look at some things and get better, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”
“I was telling coach (Max) Chaney that this is the most efficient night offensively not only for us but for them too,” Cougars head coach Todd Adler said. “We couldn’t get off the field on fourth down and they kept finding ways, pounding and stretching the drives. No punts with only one turnover is the reason why this was a high-scoring game.”
Both teams combined to score points on 11 of their 12 possessions. Logan County scored first. Franklin-Simpson had a chance to get their defense off the field on fourth down, but Ryan Rayno’s 19-yard run kept their drive alive. Four plays later, Davin White threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Zane Batten for a 6-0 lead as Kyla Bilyeu missed the extra point.
On their opening possession, Franklin-Simpson also faced a fourth down but was able to convert with a 17-yard catch and run from Daniel Klingman from Brady Delk. On the same play, they were also aided by a roughing the passer penalty by the Cougars. But the drive would stall but Atakis Allen kicked a 25-yard field goal to trail 6-3.
In the second quarter, the Cougars had prime field position and only needed four plays to capitalize on it as Yates threw a 47-yard touchdown pass and run to Harper Butler. Yates’ pass to Batten for the two-point conversion made the score 14-3.
The Wildcats answered. They converted another fourth down as Delk completed a 13-yard pass to Jalen Briscoe. Four plays later, Blake McPherson ran for an 8-yard touchdown that made the score 14-10.
Franklin-Simpson had another opportunity to get Logan County off the field on third down and 15 but Yates completed a 16-yard pass to Dayton Blackford. Nine plays later, Yates found Jack Delaney for a 14-yard touchdown pass that made the score 21-10 at halftime.
The Wildcats came out after halftime energized as Isaac Callis returned the kickoff 45 yards to open the third quarter. A pass interference call on fourth down by the Cougars kept their drive alive as four plays later, Jesse Punzalan ran for a 4-yard touchdown, making the score 21-17.
Logan County got their running game going as Raybo flipped the field position with a 41-yard run. On the next play, Yates threw a 34-yard touchdown pass and run to Butler that gave them a 28-17 lead.
The only possession of the game that did not score points was Franklin-Simpson’s ensuing possession. On the third play, Delk threw an interception, his first of the season, to Batten and he returned it inside the Wildcats’ red zone. Twelve plays later on fourth and goal, Rayno ran for a 4-yard touchdown for the Cougars, making the score 35-17 that ended the third quarter.
On the Wildcats’ next possession, they converted a play on fourth down with a 17-yard pass to Briscoe. Klingman turned a short pass into a 44-yard gain that put them in the red zone. Five plays later, Delk threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Briscoe that made the score 35-24.
Logan County recovered Franklin-Simpson’s onside kick attempt and with good field position, JunVontra Dillard’s 29-yard run led to Rayno’s 10-yard touchdown run for a 41-24 lead as there was a bad snap on the extra point attempt.
The Wildcats had to move quickly with time running out as Colin Anderson’s 13-yard run on third down kept their drive alive. Delk’s 25-yard pass to Briscoe setup Hayden Satterly’s 3-yard touchdown run and with Callis’ extra point, they came up on the short end with a 41-31 loss to the Cougars.
“We did a good job of fighting and getting back in it,” Chaney said. “We did a good job coming out after half and putting it in, making it a tight game. But we could never get the stop that we needed. Didn’t do a good job up front with our defensive line. Logan County did a great job making great plays and we had some blown coverages. When that happens, you’re not going to be very successful.”
The Wildcats were outgained by the Cougars 396-295 in total yards. Delk completed nine of his 13 passes for 160 yards for a touchdown with an interception. Briscoe had five receptions for 99 yards for a touchdown, and Klingman had two receptions for 61 yards. McPherson led the ground game with 59 yards rushing on nine carries for a touchdown as the team ran for 134 yards.
Yates completed 13 of his 17 passes for 187 yards for four touchdowns. Butler had two receptions for 81 yards. His two receptions ended in touchdowns. Rayno had 18 carries for 140 yards for two touchdowns.
“I think we did a good job of moving the ball and taking advantage of situations,” Chaney said. “Jalen Briscoe had one heck of a game. Brady Delk did a great job of getting him the ball. Jalen is pretty special. He is fun to watch. Offensive line struggled at first, but got better as the game went on.”
“We have been struggling in the passing game in our first three weeks and it came off of our run game,” Adler said. “Davin (Yates) threw the ball really well tonight. Our receivers did a great job of route running, making big catches and credit the offensive line for giving Davin time to see it and make the play. (Ryan) Rayno has been running the ball well. His speed and vision is getting better with each game. He’s staying healthy and running behind that big offensive line, they are getting more comfortable with each other reading, seeing the cut back lanes and more. Our offense was very, very efficient as a whole tonight and I am really proud of them for that.”
With district play beginning next Friday night, Franklin-Simpson plays at Rhea Stadium against the Russellville Panthers with kickoff time scheduled for 7 p.m.
“It’s not the same Russellville team from last year, but I’m sure they’ll see this game film and think they can throw it all over the yard,” Chaney said. “We’re going to try to shore that up and have a positive week. We need to have that as we are about to head into district play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.