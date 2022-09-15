In a matchup of two teams that could be a major factor in the Region 1 portion of the Class 4-A UK Healthcare State Football Playoffs, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats and the Logan County Cougars engaged in a shootout last Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field as the Cougars came away with the 41-31 victory.

“I always felt like this team can play with anybody,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “The question is what version of us will we see. Are we going to take drill work and carry it over to game night or come out and do what we want to do? That’s the problem that I’ve seen and keep having. So we are going to have to look at some things and get better, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”

