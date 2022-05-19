The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team honorwed its five seniors: Ben Banton, Justin Jones, Luke Richardson, Padon Vaughn and Chase Wilson — for Senior Night last Monday night at Greg Shelton Field before the game, but the team could manage only two hits in the 2-1 loss to the Greenwood Gators.
Greenwood scored a run in the top of the fourth and fifth innings for a 2-0 lead. Franklin-Simpson was held without a hit for 4.2 innings, but in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, junior Connor Vincent broke the dry spell with a double down the left field line. Vaughn followed with an opposite field RBI single down the left field line that scored Vincent, which made the score 2-1.
But the Wildcats could only get on base with a walk in the final two innings as they suffered a 2-1 loss to the Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.