The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team responded after a tough loss to the Logan County Cougars with a 44-8 victory at Rhea Stadium against the Russellville Panthers last Friday night.
“I thought we won this game in the fashion that we should have won in,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “We did a good job on both sides of the ball, especially up front. Still have a few mistakes here and there, but for the most part, we won this game how we should have won.”
For the third straight game in a row, the Wildcats offense scored on nearly every possession in the first half. They had two possessions in the first quarter — a 1-yard touchdown by Lane Alford, his third of the season, and a 9-yard touchdown run by Colin Anderson, his second of the season, for a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Brady Delk got his first rushing touchdown of his varsity career for the Wildcats by making three Russellville Panther defensive players miss tackling him for a 21-0 lead.
“I saw the hole the line gave me and I took off,” he said. “I just hit the opening hard and didn’t stop. Made a couple of guys miss and just wanted to get in the end zone. My speed is hidden inside of me. I got most of it from my mom and her side of the family. That’s what my dad always says.”
Franklin-Simpson’s defense got on the scoreboard for the first time this season. On third and 12 to go on the Panthers’ 6-yard line, quarterback A.J. Woodard was tackled in the end zone by Tytus Brown, which made the score 23-0.
“I was trying to do my job and do some good things,” Brown said. “I stuck to the plan and it all worked out. We played well and it’s always fun to play when you are winning. Coach Chaney preached to us no matter who the team we are playing to stay focused and locked in. We don’t take any game lightly. We take every game seriously and do what it takes to win.”
The Wildcats scored two more touchdowns in the quarter with Blake McPherson’s 9-yard run, his fourth of the season. The defense forced a turnover as Brown recovered a fumble on the kickoff. Two plays later, Hayden Satterly’s 17-yard touchdown run for his fifth of the season made the score 37-0 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense forced a turnover on downs on Russellville’s first offensive possession of the third quarter. Two plays later, Hayden Andrews scored his first touchdown of the season with an 18-yard run for a 44-0 lead.
The Panthers scored their only touchdown of the game with a drive that started in the quarter and carried over into the fourth as A.J. Woodard scored on a 1-yard run. He completed a pass to Nick Woodard for the two-point conversion that made the final score 44-8 as the Wildcats improved to 3-2 overall. Russellville fell to 0-5.
The Wildcats outgained the Panthers 305-77 in total yards. McPherson had 93 yards on six carries with a touchdown and Satterly had 41 yards on five carries with a touchdown as they gained 280 yards rushing.
“I felt like we, the offensive line, looked really good up front. We had a few plays where we didn’t but we will look at film and fix that,” Noah Williams said. “We bounced back from Logan County and we are taking the momentum into next week’s district game against Allen County-Scottsville.”
A.J. Woodard had the Panthers with 55 yards rushing for a touchdown.
Franklin-Simpson begins play in Class 4-A Region 1 District 2 when it hosts the Allen County-Scottsvillle Patriots. Kickpff time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
“We can definitely come out and win if we play to how we are capable of,” Atakis Allen said. “We need to execute and minimize our small mistakes and take advantage of theirs.”
“The guys have learned a lot especially from the losses,” Chaney said. “We had some fun with the wins and we’re ready to get into district play and hopefully be very successful in the district, which is our main focus and goal is.
“Allen County-Scottsville is next and they always play us extremely tough. I can imagine with their loss to Warren Central last week, they are going to be upset and really ready to play.”
