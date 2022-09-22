The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team responded after a tough loss to the Logan County Cougars with a 44-8 victory at Rhea Stadium against the Russellville Panthers last Friday night.

“I thought we won this game in the fashion that we should have won in,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “We did a good job on both sides of the ball, especially up front. Still have a few mistakes here and there, but for the most part, we won this game how we should have won.”

