The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team is a win away from wrapping up its second consecutive 13th District regular season title under coach Matt Wilhite after a 15-0, four-inning victory over the Russellville Panthers last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.
Sophomore John West picked up the win as he pitched all four innings. He allowed one hit and struck out eight.
“It was a good game,” West said. “I was feeling good that day and we had played them the week before and did really, well so I expected us to do the same. I was up there trying to throw strikes and our offense can do the rest of the work.”
The Wildcats got things going in the bottom of the second inning. With one out and the bases loaded, senior Chase Wilson’s two-run single scored junior Connor Vincent and sophomore Hayden Satterly, courtesy runner for West. After a walk loaded the bases again, senior Dalton Fiveash’s two-run single scored seniors Ben Banton and Wilson, followed by senior Justin Jones’ two-run double, which scored seniors Cole Wix and Fiveash for a six-run inning and a 6-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson added six more runs in the bottom of the third. With runners on first and third, Wilson’s sacrifice fly scored courtesy runner Satterly. Following a walk and a second out, Jones’ two RBI double scored Banton and Wix. Then Jones scored on a triple by senior Luke Richardson. Sophomore Kody Alexander, courtesy runner for Richardson, scored on a passed ball, and after a walk and the second Panthers’ error of the inning, West hit an RBI single that scored Vincent that made the score 12-0.
The Wildcats closed the game out in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and one out, freshman Griff Banton was hit by a pitch that scored sophomore Brevin Scott. Alexander’s RBI single scored Fiveash and Satterly’s groundout scored senior Padon Vaughn that made the final score 15-0.
Fiveash and Wix each had two hits with Justin Jones having four RBIs. Banton, Fiveash, Satterly, Vincent and Wix each scored twice.
With a road win at Todd County, the Wildcats can secure the 13th District regular season championship and the top seed in next week’s 13th District Baseball Tournament. The May 16-17 tournament will be hosted by Franklin-Simpson.
