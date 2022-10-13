The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team, the 13th District Tournament champion, defeated the Glasgow Scotties, the 15th District Tournament runner-ups, 2-0 on Sunday in their opening round match of the 4th Region Boys Soccer Tournament at Warren Central High School.

The win could come with a steep price to pay as one of their best defenders received two yellow cards during the match which means that particular player could be disqualified to compete in this Wednesday’s semifinal round match. The player was not identified.

