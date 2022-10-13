The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team, the 13th District Tournament champion, defeated the Glasgow Scotties, the 15th District Tournament runner-ups, 2-0 on Sunday in their opening round match of the 4th Region Boys Soccer Tournament at Warren Central High School.
The win could come with a steep price to pay as one of their best defenders received two yellow cards during the match which means that particular player could be disqualified to compete in this Wednesday’s semifinal round match. The player was not identified.
“This was very frustrating,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “We came off the field and everybody looked like we just got beat. It’s tough to see something bad overshadow a win. So, in preparing for Wednesday, somebody will have to step up. We have Bowling Green next and we’re going to have to play our best to win. We’re going to have someone step up, grow up quick and do a job that they have not done all year.”
“We should be happy about this win and moving on to the semifinals but one of our brothers got a red card and it should have been a yellow card, not a red one,” Connor Vincent said. “In my four years of playing for Franklin-Simpson, this was the worst officiated match I have ever been a part of.”
Glasgow, packed it in deep on their defensive end of the field to make it difficult for Franklin-Simpson to get shots on goal. But in the 35th minute of the first half, Gabe Jones had a header for a goal with an assist from a freekick by Sam Mylor for a 1-0 lead for the Wildcats at intermission.
“We didn’t start out so hot,” Gabe Jones said. “Kaden Goodwin gave us an opportunity and that gave us a spark, got our energy going. Sam put in a good ball off a foul and I went in there trying to get something going. Got my head on it and scored a goal and that got our team up. We knew that they were going to pack it in on defense so we knew that we had to play solid and that’s what we did.”
In the 77th minute of the second half, Franklin-Simpson’s Oscar Lopez drilled a shot on goal to Scotties goalkeeper William Parocal, but he couldn’t control the kick as the momentum of the shot rolled in the back of the net, making the final score 2-0.
“I expected them (Glasgow) to be organized in today’s match and they were. They did a good job of being sound defensively, and I was expecting them to make it difficult for us to score and they did,” Dyer said. “I’m glad that we were able to do some of the things that we worked on during the last few practices, which was to get the ball in quicker to give us some better opportunities.”
Vincent, along with the Wildcats defense, recorded his state leading 15th shutout this season and stopped the two shots on goal. Offensively, Franklin-Simpson attempted 13 shots on goal with Richard Crowe making eight saves and Parocal with five.
The Wildcats were to play Bowling Green in the semifinal round of the region tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Purples defeated the Monroe County Falcons 10-0 in their opening quarterfinal round match.
