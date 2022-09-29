The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team finished tied for 12th overall at the Region 3 Boys Golf Tournament Sept. 19 at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.
The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats golf team finished tied for 12th overall at the Region 3 Boys Golf Tournament Sept. 19 at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.
Will Speed led the team with an 85.
“Pretty good day for me,” he said. “I was finding the fairways well but chipping, my mid-range game was tough. Very nice course, and this was a good first year for me playing. Loved the atmosphere, the environment. Going to work hard so that I can post lower scores next season.”
Payton Brown shot an 86 and Dai’Shaun Flippin had an 89.
“We got to practice out here the day before the tournament and I am glad we did,” Brown said. “This course has doglegs. It is very long and it is hard to play on. This course has PGA bermuda greens. It is very quick. For the score I shot today, I think a lot of people would be happy to shoot that, especially playing your first tournament on this course.”
“Playing on this course, you have to really watch what you are doing,” Flippin said. “Your approach and putting has to be precise because if you don’t, your drop on the approach and your putt can go on and on. My driver was working pretty good at our practice here but today, not so much. Made some minor mistakes but still had fun.”
Dylan Fiveash shot a 91, and Alan Johnson rounded out the scorecard with a 96.
“Overall, I feel like this was a good day,” Wildcats coach Alec Silchuk said. “This is a very young team with three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior playing in a tournament here for the very first time. A lot to build on from today into next season. Tough conditions early on with the rain and the wind on a very tough course already. Greens are firm. The rough is pretty thick. I know some of them are disappointed in the score they shot but overall, they did pretty good.”
Rafe Blankenship of Allen County-Scottsville shot 69 to win the Region 3 individual championship. Bowling Green won the championship with a team score of 298.
