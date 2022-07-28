Franklin-Simpson Wildcats cheer team hosted Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp last weekend at Simpson Elementary School.
UCA provides educational training for cheerleaders with the goal of incorporating high level skills with traditional crowd leading. UCA is the largest cheerleading company in the world.
During UCA camp, five Wildcats cheer team members — junior Malachi Allen, freshman Hallie Callis, senior Kira Coleman, junior Alivia Mandrell and senior Sydney Nickolson — were honored as UCA All-Americans.
“It’s truly an honor, and not a lot of cheerleaders are selected as an UCA All-American,” Callis said. “So for me, as a freshman who was attending the camp for the very first time, it was truly amazing and fun.”
“I came from Portland, Tenn., and I am still kind of new here,” Mandrell said. “I did attend a camp my eighth-grade year when I was at Portland and was not selected. Very surprised and truly honored to be selected at the end of camp.”
Other UCA awards presented were the Basing Award to junior Payton Blakemore; 110% Award to junior Maura Law; Flyer Award to freshman Chloe Kirby and the Sign Award to freshman Ashley Phillps.
“We had team members try out in front of UCA members, and they performed a cheer, dance and jump routine, then the UCA staff selected who were the best of the best to be selected as All-Americans,” Wildcats cheer team coach Brooklyn Holder said. “Plus, other awards were given based on their performance throughout camp.”
