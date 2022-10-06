The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats soccer team closed out their regular season Sept. 28 with a 10-0 loss at the South Warren Lady Spartans — one of the top teams in the region.
The Lady Cats goalkeepers faced 24 shots on goal. Maddie Slate had 18 saves and Kristal Stewart, in her first match as a goalkeeper, had six.
