The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team endured a tough week with personnel changes and finished last week off with a 41-7 victory over the White House Heritage (TN) Patriots for their first home victory of this season.
Freshman Brady Delk stepped in as the new starting quarterback for the Wildcats, replacing junior Mathias Dickerson. He threw his first varsity career touchdown pass in the second quarter and ran for 15 yards on two carries.
“I’m not going to lie but I was very, very nervous, but I have played in front of big crowds before with high school baseball,” Delk said. “It doesn’t scare me like failing, but on the other side of fear and failing is success, and that’s what happened tonight. I was in the beginning but after that, it was go time.”
“Brady doesn’t exude nervousness,” Wildcats head coach Max Chaney said. “Je’s pretty solid. I know Coach (Matt) Wilhite played him in some baseball games last season as an eighth-grader. He started some at cornerback. He’s not really the nervous type. He’s athletic and takes coaching very well. We’re really proud of the way he carried himself.”
Franklin-Simpson’s defense bent early as they gave up a 33-yard pass and run on the first play of the game. From that point, they shut down everything White House Heritage tried to run. Daniel Klingman forced an interception on their first drive and they stopped them on fourth down to end their second drive.
The Wildcats offense started rolling on their second possession as Hayden Satterly scored the first touchdown of the game with Colin Anderson’s 50-yard touchdown run and for a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense gave them great field position again as Gavin Dickerson ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Special teams forced a bad snap by the Patriots that went out of the end zone for a safety. On the next play following the kickoff, Delk threw a 51-yard touchdown pass and run to Jalen Briscoe for a 28-0 lead at halftime.
“My first pass to Jalen, everyone said that he was held a little bit but on the second one, I was able to get it to him and he did the rest,” Delk said. “He’s six-foot-four, so all you have to do is throw it up to him.”
On the first play for the Wildcats in the third quarter, Blake McPherson ran for an 80-yard touchdown.
“The linemen opened the holes up very well and it was very easy for me to read and hit them fast and get yards,” McPherson said. “The play we ran was drawn up at halftime and we executed it very well by all of us. I saw the open space and I knew I was going to take it to the house.”
The Patriots got on the scoreboard as Cayden Waggoner’s 36-yard pass and run to Tyler Evans set up his 1-yard touchdown run that made the score 34-7 in the third quarter.
After a 30-minute lightning delay, Franklin-Simpson finished the game as Hunter Jones finished off the 12 play, 80-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run that made the final score 41-7.
The Wildcats outgained the Patriots 433-184 in total offense. McPherson led the team with 165 yards rushing on 10 carries for a touchdown with Anderson having six carries for 101 yards with a touchdown. Both are career highs in rushing yards for both players.
“O-line did a good job tonight,” Chaney said. “White House Heritage was big up front but not very mobile. We kind of got to the edge, hit up the middle when we could and thought all of them from the line and backs played well.”
The defense forced two turnovers, a pair of interceptions by Klingman.
“Got to give credit where credit is due and that is with the coaches,” Klingman said. “We’ve been practicing hard all this past week and a lot of the credit goes to the preparation. I baited him (Waggoner) on the first interception and just went and got the second one. Overall, the defense made plays when they had to and protected the lead.”
“Defense played well,” Chaney said. “We knew that they would try to run the ball on us and came out with a pass play on the very first play, but after that there was not a whole lot of yards gained. Coach (Robert) McDougal had a great game plan that put the kids in position to make great plays. I am really proud of how they executed.”
The Wildcats host the Logan County Cougars, the defending Class 4-A Region 1 champions, on Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. WFKN Radio will broadcast the game starting at 6:30 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.network1sports.com.
“Logan County has rolled every team they played so far, but that is why you play those games,” Chaney said. “They’re a really good team with a full head of steam. We’re a little better at the point where we played them last season and so are they. It will be a good game and we’ll be up for the challenge.”
