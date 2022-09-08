The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats football team endured a tough week with personnel changes and finished last week off with a 41-7 victory over the White House Heritage (TN) Patriots for their first home victory of this season.

Freshman Brady Delk stepped in as the new starting quarterback for the Wildcats, replacing junior Mathias Dickerson. He threw his first varsity career touchdown pass in the second quarter and ran for 15 yards on two carries.

