The 2022 fall sports season of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association begins on Friday with Franklin-Simpson High school hosting a boys-girls golf tournament at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course.
“The Battle at the Creek” will have the boys teams teeing off with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., with the girls’ teams teeing off with a shotgun start at around 1:30 p.m.
F-S golf coaches Sarah Dinwiddie and Alex Silchuk are excited for this tournament.
“It’s our first time hosting the tournament at Kenny’s and we got 12 teams coming. Two of them are new teams we have never played with, so it’s exciting to let everyone see how beautiful the course is,” Dinwiddie said. “First tournament of the season for the girls on a course that they are very familiar with.”
“It’s a pretty tough course to start the season,” Silchuk said. “You can’t go left or you’ll be in trouble. It will be an early season test for everyone. For my guys, it will be the first time walking 18 holes. It’s their home course, so the guys shouldn’t be surprised by the course. Hope they don’t get too fatigued coming down the 15th.”
