The Franklin Duelers opened up the 2022 season of the Ohio Valley Baseball League by winning two out of their three games.
The Duelers started their season by splitting a pair of games with the Full Count Rhythm.
In last Thursday’s home season opener, the Duelers defeated the Rhythm 3-2. Joel Martinez threw five innings and struck out six for the win. Jacob Lassiat picked up the save in two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two. Sam Slaughter was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and Rashad Robinson had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Full Count responded Friday night in Franklin’s first road game of the season. The Duelers were held to one hit in their 4-0 loss to split the season-opening home and away series.
After having Saturday off, the Duelers went on the road to defeat the Louisville Jockeys 16-6 in seven innings. In relief, Reed Howard earned the win. He pitched three innings, allowed one hit, struck out five and walked three. Jackson Norris had four RBIs, with Jackson Musrock and Steven Spell each having two hits and Quincy Smith scoring three runs.
On Wednesday, Franklin will play five home games in five consecutive nights. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. each night and all home games are played at South Warren High School.
