The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats soccer team’s last 13th District match with the Todd County Central Rebels was a thriller at Todd County Central.
The rematch last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex would be the same as the second chapter of this potential trilogy as the Wildcats scored an overtime goal for the 1-0 victory.
“We were able to get some time on the training field and in the film room this week, which helped us get back to how we want to play,” Wildcats head coach Justin Dyer said. “The message to the team was to just focus on things you can control and not worry about anything else.”
The match was scoreless after 80 minutes of regulation time as both teams’ defense were on display. In overtime, Wildcats goalkeeper Connor Vincent made a deep kick to Gabe Jones, who with a header, got the ball out to Griff Banton who floated a kick over Rebels’ goalkeeper Jonah Rager for the 1-0 overtime victory.
“Getting a win over Todd County Central means a lot as it keeps us in the running for the No. 1 seed in district,” Banton said. “Scoring the winning goal in OT is not something I set out to do, but it was nice that I got the opportunity to clinch the game. However, we are never in the position to win if the team doesn’t play so well defensively tonight.”
“I thought we did a good job of controlling the ball and our passing and movement were solid,” Dyer said. “Over the next few weeks, we will look to implement some things in training to allow us some flexibility for in game adjustments. Our schedule for the rest of the season should give us the opportunity to work on some things against some strong opponents, so hopefully we will be clicking on all cylinders come postseason time.”
